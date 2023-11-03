Ibai reportedly leaving KOI and Carolina Royal Ravens parent company Infinite Reality

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos is one of the most popular names in the livestreaming world, and he’s also one of the founders of the esports organization KOI, alongside soccer star Gerard Pique. Now, though, he may be parting ways with the company completely according to recent reports.

Ibai founded KOI in December 2021 and quickly joined forces with Rogue and ReKTGlobal to join the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), and as such also became involved with the Call of Duty League team Carolina Royal Ravens (or London Royal Ravens, as they were originally called).

After that, all Rogue teams adopted the KOI branding and better embraced the organization’s Spanish roots, and there were even rumours in the COD scene that they wanted to rebrand the Royal Ravens to a Spanish city such as Barcelona or Madrid. That, of course, never came to fruition.

Now, he is reportedly set to part ways with Infinite Reality — the company that owns the aforementioned brands as of July 2022 — in a decision that has been “months in the making.”

Ibai leaving Infinite Reality

According to SheepEsports, Llanos is set to part ways with the parent company — which acquired ReKTGlobal for a fee just shy of $500m — and has been involved in extensive negotiations regarding his exit.

The report also suggests that Ibai is working on a brand new project, though what that is remains to be seen, with details scarce on what it could entail.

Just days prior to this report coming out, Ibai was called out by international soccer superstar Lionel Messi, as the Argentine celebrated winning his 8th Ballon d’Or, because the streamer “makes everything public” when they speak. Ibai had previously read out text messages between the two during a livestream.

