Kick streamer YourRAGE reveals bloody eye injury update: “I can’t see”

Kick streamer FaZe YourRAGE has provided an update on his wood-chopping injury that has left him temporarily blind in one eye.

On July 2, 2024, YourRAGE hosted a “Lumberjack stream” on Kick, which led to him being rushed to hospital with a bloody eye after his axe broke while chopping a wood block and struck him in the eye.

With Rage suddenly turning off the stream and not being active on socials, concerned fans have relied on his streamer friends for updates. One of which was fellow FaZe member Plaqueboymax, “He cannot see out of the eye,” he said in a Twitch stream on July 5, and added, “The eye is swollen, like, on the inside.”

However, YourRAGE posted a full 15-minute YouTube video on July 7 to break down the incident as it happened and provide an update on his injured eye.

“I thought this was about to be a quick little 20-30 minute stream. I have no excuses by the way, it’s my dumbass fault for not wearing any goggles,” YourRAGE explained.

He added: “It happened so fast, I thought the top part of the axe. I thought I axed myself, you feel me? I thought the top of the axe hit my eye, I didn’t know it was the bottom. That’s how fast, like it happened quick as hell.”

Despite being rushed to the hospital for it to be checked, Rage claimed he was just sent home with some medication and eye drops and told “You gonna be straight.” But, he revealed he woke up with a bloodied eye the next day and ended up heading to an Ophthalmologist as an “emergency patient.”

YourRAGE explained: “Long story short – they juice up my eye, they liquify my eye, putting all types of squirting, all type of sh*t, all up in my eye. Ten different drops in my eye. Looking through the eye with the machine, basically said there was a lot of inflammation in my cornea.

“But, It’s like my retina and my optical nerve, something that’s really damaged. Right? And, that’s going to need a lot of time to heal. It’s bad. But, he said I am so god damn lucky that this isn’t 100% just GGs to your eyeball.”

“He prescribed me with some crazy, crazy eye drops. It’s like five different bottles, each of them do different things… I’ve got to keep up with my treatment or it’s either going to take longer, or I’m cooked. So I ain’t missing a single hour, I’m taking my sh*t very diligently. I got a check-up in another week.”

He ended by saying: “As the bruising and the swelling, all the inflammation, as that goes down, and as my eye heals, my vision should slowly come back day by day.”

With the streamer on the mend, fans sent him endless amounts of well wishes. “Get well soon, man. Losing your vision must be incredibly frightening, but I hope everything gets resolved quickly,” one responded.

“Man I know this kinda stuff really can crush your soul man. Nothing you can do but stay strong,” another fan replied, as more chimed in: “I can imagine this must be such a scary experience to go through. I’m praying for you Rage, glad to see you’re on the road to recovery.”

YourRAGE didn’t announce when he will be back making content and going live. However, the Kick streamer stated: “I’ll be back with the next update whenever I can. I want to stream bad, I’m really trying to stream. I want to get back to streaming as soon as possible.”