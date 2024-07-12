Kick streamer FaZe YourRage has given an update on when he may return to streaming on Kick after a lumberjack stream ended with a traumatic eye injury.

The accident happened during his July 2 stream where the end of the axe handle he was using bounced out of his hands before directly striking his right eye.

He was rushed to the hospital by his friends and revealed a few days later that he still couldn’t see anything.

Article continues after ad

YourRage has updated fans on his diagnosis yet again, and offered an update on when he plans to return to streaming on his Kick channel.

The streamer says that his ability to see is improving, but he’s “seeing things” out of the corner of his eye. He went to the doctor, who said that there is an issue with his retina.

“He tells me that I have this thing called impending PVD. Everyone has a fluid, gel substance attached to their retina and mine is detaching. It’s not detached, but it’s going to,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There’s nothing too bad about it detaching, but the problem with me is that mine was induced by trauma and there is a chance that it could detach and tear my retina as its detaching.”

He said that the doctor told him if it tears his retina, he could suffer from blindness and other major issues.

As for when he plans to return to his Kick channel, YourRage says that he’s going to try to stream as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

“I want to try to stream this weekend, but doc doesn’t want me to do stuff,” he said. “I’m going to try to stream this weekend. It’s been a week. I gotta stream. It feels like I’m doing nothing with my life, and I gotta hit my hours.

“I don’t feel right doin nothing, bro. I don’t feel normal.”