Twitch star Adriana Chechik joins Amouranth with her own AI chatbot

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik is joining Amouranth by releasing her own AI companion to satisfy the needs of fans.

AI has seen many uses in its evolution. From image sites creating unique pictures to ChatGPT writing essays. Now, there are even AI versions of your favorite OnlyFans models.

Amouranth shocked the world back in May when she launched her very own AI chatbot to give fans more access to her and now Adriana Chechik is following suit.

On July 4, Adriana Chechik launched her own AI chatbot, which comes at a good time considering her brutal backbreaking injury at TwitchCon left her unable to make content.

Adriana Chechik launches new AI companion

The AI is currently built into Telegram and will be part of the Forever Voices AI platform, the same one that Amouranth collaborated with.

Speaking with TMZ, Chechik explained that since her injury, she’s realized how important it is to have a connection with fans and believes that AI is a great way to maintain contact.

Twitch: AdrianaChechik_ Adriana Chechik now has her own AI.

“You can basically chat with Adriana AI about anything. Ask questions about her life, ask her to describe her favorite things to do with you,” the website states.

It will cost fans quite a bit to enjoy the companion, however. One minute of use costs $1, but there is a free trial of three messages and a special offer for those who can’t get enough.

“Since you’ll be talking to Adriana AI everyday, or multiple times per day, there is an option to deposit $500 with a $100 free gift for power users,” the site explains.

With two of the biggest OnlyFans stars now making use of AI, it will be very interesting to see what other streamers make the jump and how this technology grows to give viewers even more options to live out their wildest fantasies.