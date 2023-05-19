Amouranth releases AI companion to ‘satisfy needs of fans’

Twitch star and OnlyFans creator Amouranth is getting her very own AI companion, which will allow fans to ‘chat’ with her at any time.

AI has become a hot topic on the internet, with programs like ChatGPT sparking a widespread conversation as to the ethics and uses of artificial intelligence in the workplace and in everyday life.

However, some folks are making good use of AI for their personal business ventures, with one Snapchat creator even releasing an AI version of herself that fans could “date” for a price.

Now, Twitch star Amouranth is releasing her very own AI companion, which even makes use of voice responses to “satisfy fans’ needs.”

Amouranth Amouranth is a hugely popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator.

Amouranth launches AI companion on Forever Voices

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most-followed women on Twitch and a major business mogul, owning a variety of companies on top of boasting a hugely profitable empire on OnlyFans.

She’s now adding to that empire by unleashing an AI companion called ‘AI Amouranth,’ which fans can use to ask any variety of questions. It also includes voice responses.

“With AI Amouranth, fans will receive instant voice responses to any burning question they may have,” a press release for the bot reads. “Whether it’s a fleeting curiosity or a profound desire, Amouranth’s AI counterpart will be right there to provide assistance.”

“The astonishingly realistic voice experience blurs the lines between reality and virtual interaction, creating an indistinguishable connection with the esteemed celebrity.”

Forever Voices / Amouranth An example of AI Amouranth’s conversational skills.

Amouranth herself is extremely excited about the project, saying in a press release: “I thrive on taking risks and pushing boundaries. Above all, I prioritize being there for my incredible audience. AI Amouranth is designed to satisfy the needs of every fan, ensuring an unforgettable and all-encompassing experience.”

AI Amouranth will launch as part of the Forever Voices AI platform, Forever Companion, which allows users to speak to chat-bots modeled after various celebrities. The AI will launch late on Friday, May 19.

This is just the latest major news to come from Amouranth after she was mysteriously banned from Twitch for 24 hours without a reason.