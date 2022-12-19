Trisha Paytas says she regrets making fun of Charli D’Amelio and Loren Gray

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

OG influencer Trisha Paytas has admitted that she “feels bad” for poking fun at TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Loren Gray in the past.

Trisha Paytas is a new mom to baby Malibu Barbie, and she says that becoming a parent has helped reframe her mindset around certain topics.

After giving birth in September, Paytas is making the rounds on podcasts and interviews, most recently appearing in an episode of the Zach Sang show on December 15.

During the conversation, Paytas admitted that she regretted certain comments she made about younger influencers in the past — most notably Loren Gray and Charli D’Amelio.

Paytas hit out at Gray during an episode of her now-defunct ‘Frenemies’ podcast with H3H3’s Ethan Klein, calling the TikToker “that girl that no one knows” (something Gray jokingly said was a “humbling moment” in her career).

Paytas also uploaded several videos calling the D’Amelio sisters (Charli and Dixie) “ungrateful,” pointing out viral moments like the time Dixie gagged at escargot made by her family’s personal chef.

In fact, Charli herself called out Trisha Paytas in a TikTok live stream, calling the influencer “completely rude” and saying “you have your own problems, please stop worrying about mine.”

Two years later, Paytas says that she isn’t a fan of how she acted toward the young TikTok stars and is reevaluating her mindset toward youths trying to make it in the industry.

Trisha Paytas “feels bad” for making fun of Loren Gray and Charli D’Amelio

“I felt so bad. I was like, why am I picking on this little girl?” Paytas said. “I felt so bad. I was like, oh my god, I look so embarrassing. It’s like when Wendy Williams would come for people, and you’re just like, ugh. You’re like this old person.”

“I don’t wanna be this old hag coming for little kids, you know what I mean?” she continued. “I had to reevaluate. Same thing with Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio. I would clown on her music. Like, why? Why was I doing that? I was such a hater. I felt so bad.”

(Topic begins at 1:11:20)

Although Loren nor the D’Amelio sisters have yet to publicly respond to Paytas’ comments, it’s clear that the new mom regrets her past comments toward the TikTokers — two of which are coming back for a third season of the D’Amelio Show next year.