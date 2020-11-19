 Dixie D'Amelio's chef speaks out after "disrespectful" snail drama - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio’s chef speaks out after “disrespectful” snail drama

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:51

by Virginia Glaze
The D’Amelio family chef has spoken out after Dixie stirred up backlash online for turning down a snail on her plate, leading hordes of critics to call her out for purportedly “disrespectful” behavior.

The D’Amelio sisters have found themselves at the center of internet controversy due to the latest episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s,” a YouTube series where the family sits down for dinner with a special guest.

The November 16 episode of the YouTube show saw Charli D’Amelio joke about being disappointed in not reaching 100 million followers in a year’s time, which sparked outrage among fans who felt she was being “entitled.”

However, the spotlight has since shifted to Dixie, who flipped out and gagged after noticing Chef Aaron May had placed a snail on her plate.

Chef Aaron May cooked up a several-course meal for the D’Amelio family – a dinner that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

While it makes sense that not everyone would be jazzed about eating a slimy animal, the internet is not holding back in their criticism of the TikTok star, taking offense at her behavior toward a meal that had been carefully prepared for her.

Although Chef May didn’t speak about the drama initially, paparazzi caught up with the culinary pro on November 18, allowing him to explain his side of the situation.

The chef clarified that it had been production’s idea to sneak the snails onto Dixie and Charli’s plates, which resulted in their over-the-top reactions — but he’s not taking it personally.

(Topic begins at 6:15)

“You know, somebody on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails,” he explained. “They didn’t take it the best. I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

“I would call it ‘fake news,’” he said of the drama that unfolded after the episode went live. “Those girls are the greatest. I love them. It was all fun and games.”

(Topic begins at 0:21)

Dixie herself has issued an apology to Chef May and her fans over the matter, similarly clarifying that the entire ordeal was all in good fun and that she has no hard feelings toward her family chef over the snail incident.

It seems that fans of the girls are now decrying the social media backlash that resulted from the video — which has since caused Charli D’Amelio to lose over 500,000 followers on TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio cries during Instagram Live over 100M follower drama

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:08

by Meg Bethany Koepp
Internet sensation Charli D’Amelio broke down crying during an Instagram Live broadcast on November 19 while addressing backlash over a comment she’d made about her TikTok following during a YouTube video with James Charles.

The drama started on November 16 after The D’Amelio Family posted a video to their YouTube channel in which they all sat down and had dinner with James Charles, a fellow YouTuber largely known for his beauty and makeup content.

In the upload, Charli’s upcoming 100 million TikTok follower milestone was brought up. “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” she said. “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles jokingly replied, with the star quickly hitting back with, “I was just saying, like, even numbers,” while smiling and sticking her tongue out for the camera.

Fans of the TikTok sensation were divided over her comment, with some accusing her of being “ungrateful” for the following she has – something she opened up about in a tearful Instagram Live on November 19.

(Topic starts at 14:57.)

Charli D’Amelio’s tearful response to TikTok follower criticism

Charli started off her live broadcast by revealing that she’d received some awful comments from critics following the November 16 D’Amelio Family video.

“Seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!” she exclaimed through tears. “Like, people telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all!”

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that’s not okay,” she continued, before stating that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue making content. “If this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

The 16-year-old then went on to explain why she made the comment in the first place, and revealed that it was because she had a surprise planned for fans. “…I don’t want you guys to think that I don’t care or think that I think you guys are numbers. I was also extremely excited because I do have something really, really amazing that’s going to help out a lot of people,” she said. “…It’s like, a huge thing that I’ve been so excited to do, and I really wanted to share it with you guys.”

According to livecounts.io – a real-time follower counter – Charli has lost almost one million TikTok followers due to the backlash over her original comment during the family video.

It is unclear at the time of writing whether she will be continuing to make content in the future, or whether she will indeed stop making content or at least take a break over the situation. As always, keep it locked to Dexerto for any developments.