Trisha Paytas names her newborn baby after Barbie doll and fans are split

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has given birth to her first child — but the baby’s name, Malibu Barbie, is throwing some fans for a loop.

Trisha Paytas is a YouTube star, podcast host, and now a mom, announcing the birth of her baby girl on September 15, 2022.

While fans are certainly excited about this latest development for their favorite influencer, they’re also a bit uneasy due to her child’s name — Malibu Barbie.

Paytas named her daughter after the Malibu Barbie doll, a specific version of the iconic toy that first debuted in 1971 with the “Sun Set” Malibu Barbie and friends.

Since then, this particular version of Barbie has become somewhat of a cultural monolith for her beachy fashion and bright colors… but not everyone is sure this is the best name for a child.

“Please tell me you did not actually curse your child with the name ‘Malibu Barbie,'” one user wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

“No to the name… think about her! She will be teased in school!” another urged.

Still others compared Paytas to Debbie Jelinsky from the Addams Family Values film — the character Morticia loathed for wearing “pastels.”

There were also a slew of users who couldn’t help but mention the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who some were convinced Trisha would name her baby after as her due date was quite close to the monarch’s passing.

Trisha Paytas responds to rumors of naming baby after Queen Elizabeth II

Trisha herself denied naming her baby after the ruler, noting that she hadn’t even had her baby yet, as some were claiming she’d given birth on the same days as the Queen’s passing.

“I didn’t want to say anything,” she explained in a TikTok video. “I didn’t want to make it about me or anything. It just felt weird. I’m so sorry to the Royal Family that my name was trending under the Queen’s.”

For now, Trisha is focusing on “staying out of drama” as she celebrates the birth of her first baby — regardless of how the internet feels about her name.