Shoppers outraged after TikTokers take advantage of ‘she deserved the purse’ trend

A trend that started off as a wholesome appreciation of parents has taken a turn as TikTokers take advantage and search for money hidden in stores for the “She deserved the purse” trend.

Earlier this September, TikTok user Danaesha Gonzalez was shopping inside a supermarket when she came across a luxurious purse in the baby section. Daneasha quickly sympathized with the mom who presumably had put her baby’s needs over her own wants.

She then posted alongside a caption that simply read: “She deserved the purse.“

She quickly took to TikTok to share the heartbreaking moment, with a caption that simply read "she deserved the purse," which has been viewed over 25 million times at the time of writing.

This quickly prompted the ‘she deserved the purse’ trend which saw people take action with simple acts of kindness designed to reward those moms shopping for their infants by shoppers stuffing cash or gift cards inside baby items found on the shelves of stores.

However, the thoughtful trend didn’t last for long, as people have now reported seeing people raid the baby aisles of stores across the USA in search of one of the gifts.

Valeria Diaz was one of the many users who took to TikTok to show how many of the baby products stocked in her local Target had been opened by people in search of money.

“She deserved the purse. But nobody deserves broken and tampered products over a trend…” she captioned the video, which has been viewed over 7.1 million times.

Stay-at-home mom Maria DiGuglielmo also took to TikTok to share how her local store had been raided, with all the lids from the formula bottles having been opened in search of money and gift cards.

“If there was money under them it was for a parent who probably could have used it. As a struggling parent this hurts to see people take it away from the people who deserve it,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Several women commenting on the video claimed to have seen similar. “I went to Target and all the cans lid were off as well,” one person wrote while another shopper said: “The diaper boxes at my target were all ripped open.”

Several women commenting on the video claimed to have seen similar. "I went to Target and all the cans lid were off as well," one person wrote while another shopper said: "The diaper boxes at my target were all ripped open."