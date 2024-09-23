Influencer banned on TikTok for “dangerous” advice on how to make Americans ‘less obese’

TikToker and lifestyle influencer Liv Schmidt was banned from the platform for going against its guidelines, but many fans are happy to see her back online after creating a secondary account.

Influencer Liv Schmidt, 22, tried to log into her TikTok account on September 17, but was unable to do so, as she had been banned from the platform for going against its guidelines.

After posting plenty of videos promoting ‘skinniness,’ Schmidt was finally nixed from TikTok for her “disordered eating” content.

Article continues after ad

According to the platform, “showing or promoting disordered eating and dangerous weight loss behaviors, or facilitating the trade or marketing of weight loss or muscle gain products” are not allowed.

Prior to her TikTok account being disabled, Schmidt, who had over 670,000 followers, charged $9.99 per month for subscribers to listen to her health advice.

She also posted videos in an attempt to normalize working out while simultaneously cutting calories by not eating.

Article continues after ad

“For me, it was way easier to cut out 300 calories of food than to burn 300 calories in exercise, especially if you’re a career person with a limited amount of time,” she told the Wall Street Journal in an interview after getting banned.

Article continues after ad

Schmidt added that being skinny wasn’t just a choice, but a lifestyle. “For me and my personal aesthetic, I like to be skinny and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Although her original TikTok was disabled, the influencer made another account just days after. She’s already boasted over 25K followers and has been supported by her followers.

“GIRL, I panicked when you got banned. You keep me motivated. Never leave!” exclaimed a fan.

Article continues after ad

“A bunch of jealous girlies reporting you! I’m glad you are back,” said another.

One viewer added that Schmidt successfully influenced them to become a healthier version of themselves and claimed she’s been an inspiration to them. “Since watching your videos, I started portion control and no restrictive diet, also less binging. I don’t care what people say, you are truly my inspiration,” they wrote.

Article continues after ad

However, Schmidt faced backlash for writing in her new TikTok bio that she wanted to end obesity. “It’s not a sin to want to be thin. Saving America from obesity 1 person @ a time,” read her bio before she deleted it and added her YouTube handle.

Article continues after ad

Despite feeling inclined to delete her opinion, a fan agreed with her about too many Americans being obese. “Finally someone who normalizes being toned is healthy. America is overweight and people act like it’s healthy and normalize it,” commented the fan. Schmidt then responded, “Duhh.”

Schmidt is hardly the only influencer to be banned by a popular platform for going against its guidelines recently.

Twitch star Amouranth was banned from YouTube in August. After her ASMR channel was regarded as too sexual, she was unable to post from it. Weeks later, Amouranth’s main YouTube channel was also removed.