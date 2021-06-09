Trisha Paytas apologizes for Frenemies drama with Ethan Klein: "I'm embarrassed" - Dexerto

YouTube star Trisha Paytas suddenly quit their stint on the popular ‘Frenemies’ podcast with H3H3’s Ethan Klein on June 8 — and the fallout around their exit has been nothing short of astronomical.

YouTubers Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein turned a heated feud about body-shaming into one of the internet’s most popular podcasts. Appropriately dubbed ‘Frenemies,’ the show came about after Ethan invited Trisha onto the H3 Podcast to hash out their differences, resulting in an unexpected — but certainly not unwelcome — entertainment duo.

However, after 39 episodes discussing the latest internet drama, current events and their own life stories, Paytas asked the crew to cut short a video that went live on June 8 after getting into an argument with Klein about money and business management.

Paytas felt they were being left out of important business decisions and weren’t getting a big enough cut of the profits, while Klein claimed that Paytas was receiving a “generous” amount of income from the show.

(Topic begins at 1:30:00)

Paytas later uploaded a video explaining their side of the story and why they’d decided to leave — leaving Klein feeling “gutted” about the situation. Klein later claimed that his production crew was receiving threats to their personal social media accounts over the debacle.

On June 9 — a day after the drama went down — Paytas uploaded yet another video and a series of Tweets apologizing for the fallout of their sudden exit from ‘Frenemies.’

In her posts, Paytas apologized for showing “private conversations” from now-deleted tweets and claimed that the issue “got blown out of proportion.”

“I’m so sorry it’s ending this way,” they wrote. “I feel horrible. This is the worst feeling to see people think I’m this heartless monster who doesn’t do anything wrong. I have been in the wrong so many times on Frenemies, they’ve been really wonderful to me.”

I apologize to Ethan, Dan , Ian and Sam – like I really do. It’s embarrassing and I’m embarrassed. And most of all you guys – like it was cool af to be back in a popular group for just being me. Like love and positivity always feels good. And this right now , does not. I’m sorry — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

Paytas’ teary video about the scandal shared similar sentiments, stating that the issue was a “misunderstanding that got blown out of proportion” and that they “don’t want people to think of me as a rude person.”

The response to Trisha’s latest posts and video by commenters has been decidedly mixed, but with Klein choosing to “take a step back” from the situation on social media, his reaction to her new statements may still be in the wings.