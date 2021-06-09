PewDiePie reveals why he's taking another YouTube break this month - Dexerto

Popular entertainer Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is taking another brief hiatus from YouTube. The 31-year-old revealed the reason for his break to viewers, and it’s pretty relatable.

After joining YouTube in 2010, PewDiePie uploaded a new video every day to his channel for nearly a decade. After 10 years of never taking time off, the star finally took a much-deserved break in January 2020.

During his latest upload, Kjellberg revealed that he is actually taking another hiatus this month. He opened to viewers about the hilarious reason he is taking a break from making content.

PewDiePie explains why he is taking a brief vacation

While the Swedish YouTuber has hinted at taking a summer vacation this year, Pewds opened up to viewers during his June 7 video and explained why he would be taking a week-long hiatus from making content.

“I’m leaving when the new Minecraft update comes out that I’ve been waiting for, for months,” he said, of course referencing the Mojang game’s large expansion “Caves & Cliffs update” which goes live on June 8, 2021.

Although Pewds announced that he would be taking some time off to play the anticipated Minecraft release, the Swede didn’t go into detail as to whether he would be streaming his gameplay sessions live for viewers.

He did, however, hint at future uploads to his channel with the footage. “Don’t watch anyone else do the Minecraft update, because I have…” he teased.

When will PewDiePie be returning from his YouTube break?

The Caves & Cliffs Minecraft update officially releases on June 8, 2021. According to the YouTuber’s video on May 28, he will be taking around a week off from making videos so that he can play the expansion.

“And then between the 7th and the 13th, I will be away as well just so you know. I get summer holiday this year, so does Sive,” he said. Fans can expect the content creator to make his return on June 13, or slightly later.

(Topic starts at 14:49)

PewDiePie infamously went viral in 2019 when his Minecraft series exploded in popularity. While his original Bro Land save file came to an end in 2020, Kjellberg launched a hardcore mode series in 2021.

While fans will have to go a week without their favorite YouTuber, the update will no doubt make them happy, as a third Minecraft series is incredibly exciting.