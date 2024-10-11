Alleged YouTube “pimp” Tiffany Smith settles lawsuit amid sexual abuse accusations

Former employer of YouTube’s ‘Piper Squad,’ Tiffany Smith, settled her sexual abuse lawsuit for $1.85M.

The mother of YouTube star Piper Rockelle, Tiffany Smith, was sued by 11 alleged victims for claims of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs also argued that the 41-year-old tried to destroy their YouTube careers after they stopped working with her daughter.

The suit was filed in January 2022 by the group, known as the ‘Piper Squad’ on YouTube. According to court documents, Smith coerced the group into inappropriate content and subjected them to psychological abuse.

One member of the Piper Squad alleged that Smith repeatedly spanked her and rubbed her exposed thighs.

Another allegation includes Smith mailing her daughter’s dirty underwear to someone because “old men like to smell stuff.” Additionally, she was accused of commenting on a girl’s breasts and calling two boys “horny bastards.”

In a case that the plaintiff’s attorney Matt Sarelson called the “most complicated and high profile case of my career,” Smith allegedly boasted about being the “pimp” and “madam” of YouTube.

In another statement released by the plaintiff’s attorney, he talked about wanting those following the case to understand what the Piper Squad’s YouTube content was all about.

“It’s important to understand what these videos are about. These are kids who are scripted to have sort of fake boyfriends and fake girlfriends and to interact with these other kids,” Sarelson said.

TikTok: ivansteff Members of YouTube’s Piper Squad pictured with Abby Lee Miller.

“So, sure some of the allegations in this case include, you know, lots of inappropriate language and commentary about my clients’ genitalia, their sexual history or activity — which was essentially non-existent because these are young kids as young as nine.”

On October 10, 2024, the case was settled without having to go to trial. Initially, Smith was being sued for $22M but reached a settlement of $1.85M.

Angela Sharron, parent of a Piper Squad member, commented on the suit, saying the group intended to bring awareness to potential “predators” in the industry.

“We didn’t pursue this lawsuit to change the industry, but to bring awareness that predators can be found in any field. This was about holding the person who harmed our kids accountable,” Sharron said.

Smith’s daughter is still active on YouTube and TikTok, boasting a combined 25M followers, but Smith herself hasn’t been seen in recent posts.