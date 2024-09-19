Trisha Paytas calls out Corinna Kopf for not donating part of $67 million fortune to charity

YouTuber and podcast host Trisha Paytas took aim at fellow influencer Corinna Kopf, asking why she doesn’t donate her millions of dollars to charitable causes.

Corinna Kopf is a popular streamer with millions of followers across multiple platforms. Thanks to her online fame, she’s made quite a profitable empire for herself.

Kopf has teased her earnings a few times over the years, with YouTube star David Dobrik ‘leaking’ her monthly income back in 2022 — which ranged from $680,000 on the low end to $2.3 million on the high end.

In 2024, Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo shared the amount of money Kopf supposedly made over the last three years: a figure totaling up to a whopping $67 million.

During an episode of her Just Trish podcast, fellow influencer Trisha Paytas was made aware of the situation and seemed to be skeptical of what Kopf spent her money on.

“Girl, what are you doing with the other $66.5 million?” Paytas asked incredulously after learning that the streamer bought luxury cars for her family — and even a $500K Ferrari for David Dobrik.

“I’m sorry,” she continued. “I love Corinna, I think she’s literally the most beautiful girl in the world, but also… what? Why? I mean, seriously, if you’re that rich, why would you not give half of it — besides the government — to feeding people? Feeding kids?

“You’d think if she was [donating to charity], she’d talk about it. Because if she’s talking about buying a Hyundai, you think she would talk about that.”

(Topic begins at 2:13:00)

Thus far, Kopf hasn’t made a public response to Paytas’s comments, but it’s worth noting that the streamer does dedicate a lot of her time to animal welfare.

In fact, Kopf has adopted oodles of animals over the years and even takes care of stray cats in her area, helping to spay and neuter them.

She isn’t the only major online figure who’s got a passion for animals; fellow streamer Amouranth has also expressed her desire to open up an animal sanctuary once she makes enough money to retire.

