H3H3's Ethan Klein "gutted" over Trisha Paytas quitting Frenemies podcast - Dexerto

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has officially quit their stint on the ‘Frenemies’ podcast with H3H3’s Ethan Klein after getting into a heated feud with their co-host over money.

While Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have become quite the popular pair due to their “Frenemies” podcast, the two influencers were not always buddy-buddy; in May 2019, Klein notably sparked a feud with Paytas after criticizing them for photoshopping their body in a video that quickly went viral.

Paytas took issue with Klein’s comments, and in October 2019, the H3H3 co-host invited them onto his podcast to hash out the situation. They appeared on several other episodes afterward and became a regular presence in a new show humorously named “Frenemies” as a reference to their previous beef with each other.

39 episodes later, Paytas has officially quit the podcast, as revealed in an emotional June 8 YouTube video.

In their upload, Paytas claimed that they’d spoken to Klein about an outburst of theirs during a recent recording of the “Frenemies” podcast, with Klein claiming that the production crew “wasn’t happy” with Paytas’ comments.

During the latest episode of the podcast, Paytas argued that they “didn’t get input on people we hire,” referring to a new hire Klein had made without their knowledge. Paytas went on to spat with him over production costs and a new studio he’d purchased in Downtown Los Angeles for the H3H3 Podcast.

Their conversation quickly turned into a tense back-and-forth, with Klein claiming that Paytas got a “generous” cut of the show’s profits and Paytas stating they felt left out of the bigger business decisions. Paytas later asked to end the podcast after Klein accused them of “gaslighting” him.

(Topic begins at 1:30:00)

In their announcement video, Paytas admitted to having some confusion as to who was getting what percentage of profits from the Frenemies and Highlights YouTube episodes, and stated there had been some disagreement over a new hire that was not brought to their attention.

“I’m leaving to ease the tension everywhere,” they wrote in a comment beneath the upload. “I don’t want to be the toxicity in their machine, and I can feel that I am. and it’s not good for anyone involved. I’m sorry so many of you are disappointed in me, or that you only became a fan of me again through the show, but I cannot continue.”

Klein has since commented on Paytas’ sudden exit from the podcast, claiming that he had no knowledge they were leaving the show until seeing the video on June 8.

“I am honestly gutted over this whole thing,” Klein wrote. “Trisha’s video this morning was a total surprise to me. I don’t really know what more I can say or do. I’m very sorry to all the fans of Frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it.”

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

The H3 Twitter account also confirmed that this would be the “last” Frenemies episode, making for disappointing news for their fanbase and marking an end to an iconic YouTube podcast series.