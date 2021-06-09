H3H3's Ethan Klein slams “unacceptable” hate after Trisha Paytas quits Frenemies - Dexerto

H3H3’s Ethan Klein has responded in now-deleted tweets to Trisha Paytas’ shock exit from the Frenemies podcast after a heated feud over money.

YouTube stars Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have had a history of not seeing eye-to-eye. In May 2019, for example, Klein notably sparked a feud with Paytas after criticizing them for photoshopping their body in a video that quickly went viral.

However, in October 2019, Klein invited Paytas onto his podcast to discuss their differences, quickly becoming a regular and popular show called Frenemies.

But after almost 40 episodes, Trisha decided to shockingly call it quits and revealed why in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on June 8, saying “I’m leaving to ease the tension everywhere…I don’t want to be the toxicity in their machine.”

In a recent episode of the podcast, the pair got into a disagreement regarding how they decide who to hire, with Paytas arguing they had no input, following on with criticism over production costs and a new studio Ethan purchased for the H3H3 podcast.

Klein claimed that they got a “generous” cut of the show’s profits, but Trisha wanted to be involved in the larger business decisions. After Klein accused them of “gaslighting,” they asked to end the podcast.

In now-deleted tweets, Ethan responded to the news revealing that he was upset, unaware that Trisha was about to quit, but that he was grateful that “beautiful experiment” Frenemies was able to happen at all, and something he would “always cherish.”

However, he also revealed that he was “losing his cool” as his crew on the podcast had received so much hate on their personal Instagram accounts that they had to privatize them.

He also touched on the issue of how much of a stake Trisha had in the podcast, writing, “While Trisha keeps complaining about money, every single cent I’ve ever made from Frenemies is tied up in Frenemies merch that doesn’t come out for another month — of which she will still get 50% of the profits. Paid for, designed, produced by us. And I am treating her unfairly…”

Shortly after, Ethan deleted some of the comments before tweeting again, “shouldn’t have said that on Twitter — I’m going to take a step back for the evening.”

Erased most of my recent tweets regarding trisha – shouldnt have said that on twitter – im going to take a step back for evening — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 9, 2021

Trisha has not spoken on the situation since Ethan responded, but either way, it is certainly disappointing news for the Frenemies fanbase and marks an end to an iconic YouTube podcast series.