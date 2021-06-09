Dream shares face reveal plans in Anthony Padilla interview: "I plan to take full advantage" - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber Dream revealed his plans to do a face reveal in an interview with Anthony Padilla. The popular content creator explained that he isn’t afraid to show his face, and why he expects it to be the next big step in his career.

In his tell-all interview with Anthony Padilla, Dream opened up about a variety of topics ranging from his infamous cheating scandal to how his early videos took heavy inspiration from Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s iconic Minecraft series in 2019.

The former Smosh interviewer was stunned when the masked entertainer announced that he was planning on doing a face reveal in the future. The 21-year-old even detailed the interesting way he would go about doing it.

Dream shares face reveal plans with Anthony Padilla

During his June 8 sit-down with Anthony Padilla, Dream opened up about how wearing a mask can limit the content he makes. “The biggest downside is just not being able to express myself fully. I want to be able to do things that you can’t do. Like let’s say go and meet people. It’s restricting on the things I can do, like being able to do TikToks,” he said.

When asked whether being unmasked would change his content, the Minecraft player responded, “Not really. The smile and the mask that is all going to be a part of my brand even after the face reveal, it’s more so going to be a new chapter. I’ll be able to get to do more things I haven’t been able to do. And my goal is to take full advantage of it.”

Dream then revealed he has plans to do a face reveal, and explained how he might do it. “I want to do it with my friends, or some way my fans can participate somehow. So I thought of a meetup, or some kind of event.” The YouTuber added he didn’t want to make the event a big deal. “I would do it in a way where it wouldn’t be the center of things.”

(Topic starts at 10:18)

Interestingly, Dream touched on the origins of his persona, stating that Aerosmith’s popular ‘Dream On’ song was the inspiration for his username. The mask was also a bit of an accident, and the content creator explained that he didn’t initially intend to hide his face.

“I just blew up so quickly. It became a part of the fan art, and the community so quickly. It wasn’t a calculated move, it’s just like something that kind of happened,” he stated. As far as who he would collaborate with once umasked? The star told Padilla he would love to work with Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson.