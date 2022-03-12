Trainwreck hits $14m jackpot playing slots on Twitch, but is still down millions

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam won a whopping $14 million while playing slots on Twitch but warned fans about the dangers of gambling immediately after, claiming they won’t win and that he’s still deep in the red.

Train is the most popular gambling streamer on Twitch. He wins absurd amounts of money in short bursts from time to time, but ultimately loses more than he wins and makes an effort to be transparent about it.

It happened again during his stream on March 11. Train won $14 million, which is his biggest jackpot yet.

Still, he used it as an opportunity to remind fans he’s still down and that gambling can ruin their lives.

“Bro, it came!” he yelled in awe. “Oh my god! Finally. Holy f**k. We were just talking about it. I’m shaking, bro. It just came. Just like that. Out of nowhere. I was not expecting it like that. My hands are shaking.”

However, he reminded viewers about the reality of the situation by playing a clip where he says: “Do not gamble. Do not start. You won’t break even. You won’t win. You will only go into debt and ruin your life.”

In the clip, Train also admits he’s “losing” and is “down millions,” regardless of how much he wins. It’s something he’s opened up about in the past and a point he feels he cannot stress enough. He also gets paid to play — which is how he stays afloat.

It was a bittersweet moment for Train’s fans. On the one hand, they were thrilled to see him win that kind of money, but on the other, the fact he’s still down millions is a stark reminder of how much he’s lost.

If you or anyone you know is addicted to gambling and needs help, please contact your local gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 (US), 0808 8020 133 (UK), or 1800 858 858 (AUS).