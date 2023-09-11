Trainwreck donates $5k to perma-banned Twitch streamer after they move to Kick

Trainwrecks has donated $5k to a Twitch streamer who jumped ship to Kick after being permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform two years ago.

The rivalry between streaming platforms has been ongoing for years, with Twitch, YouTube, and even Mixer battling out for the top talent in the space. However, since the rise of the new dog in the industry, Kick, which launched in early 2023 and is backed by online casino Stake.com, some of the biggest streamers quickly switched to the new site.

Article continues after ad

While offering lucrative deals to some of the biggest streamers, reportedly putting up $100 million to sign Twitch star xQc and coherently sparking a feud with the Amazon-owned platform, Kick has also enticed creators in various other ways.

Article continues after ad

Not only topping other platforms with 95% of subscription revenue going to the creator, Kick has listened to a ton of feedback and has become a home for banned Twitch streamers.

Trainwrecks changes banned Twitch streamer’s life with $5k donation

After being banned by the Amazon-owned platform years ago, streamer DerekGraz is among the many who have made the switch to Kick. In a September 9 live stream, platform co-founder Trainwrecks tuned in and out of nowhere gifted 100 subs.

Article continues after ad

Absolutely stunned and leaving the streamer lost for words, the Kick co-founder proceeded to gift another 100 subscribers, before hitting him with a donation of a lifetime, sending $5k. “That’s a lot of love, take $5,000 for that love brother,” he wrote in the donation message.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s fair to say DerekGraz was thrilled. After the live stream he took to Twitter, thanking both Trainwrecks and Kick for giving him hope and allowing him to chase his dreams.

Article continues after ad

“2 years ago I was banned on Twitch with no reasoning, no timing, nothing. My account was just gone,” the streamer wrote. “I felt hopeless and so depressed for months. My life went from the highest point crashing to the straight bottom. the feeling can not be described how sh**ty I felt…”

He added: “I don’t think @KickStreaming realizes how many people they pulled out of depression and gave them hope to be a successful creator and chase their dreams.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kick has only continued to grow over the course of the last couple of months, quickly becoming one of the biggest rivals to streaming titan Twitch.