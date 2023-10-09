Pokimane confronts Trainwreck for calling her “most corrupt” person on Twitch

Pokimane confronted Trainwreck a year after he notably called her one of the “most corrupt” figures on Twitch.

In 2022, Twitch was set alight with a bevy of drama. A major topic that sparked during that time was a debate regarding the ethics of gambling on stream.

This debate notably resulted feud between Pokimane, Twitch’s most-followed female streamer, and prominent broadcaster Trainwreck, who would go on to co-found Kick.

Although there’s a lot that happened leading up to this spat — you can check out our entire timeline of the drama right here — Trainwreck accused both Mizkif and Pokimane of “destroying his character” during a live stream as complaints of gambling on Twitch rose online.

Pokimane was highly outspoken against gambling being allowed on Twitch, something that Trainwreck often did on stream. Mizkif claimed that Pokimane was the one who “went nuts on” Train — leading Train to call Pokimane “one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch.”

Instagram: pokimanelol Pokimane is the most-followed woman on Twitch.

Pokimane asks Trainwreck why he called her “corrupt”

A year later, Pokimane confronted Train over this statement, leading to an unexpected conversation between the two streaming stars.

The situation started after Train gifted Anys 100 subscriptions during an October 8 Twitch stream. Curious, Poki asked him why he’d done that, leading him to give an upbeat response in another donation message.

“I figure since you say it’s a positive day and it’s all about love that we settle our differences and at the very least be neutral,” he wrote. “Either way, have a good rest of the stream.”

“Yeah, I never wanted to, like, beef-beef,” Poki replied. “But, just out of curiosity, can I ask? And again, I’m saying this under the pretense of, I’m not trying to beef. I’m really not. I’m just so curious: Why did you call me the most corrupt person on Twitch? I just wanna know. And then we can move on. I thought that was a little funny.”

“I can be against gambling and still get along with people who do that,” she clarified.

“Did I say you’re the most corrupt?” Train responded in chat. “Can I have a clip for context? You can send whenever, don’t want to put you on the spot.”

Pokimane claimed she was more than happy to “squash the beef” and tabled the conversation for another time — but fans agreed that it was certainly refreshing to see these two meet in the middle on a positive note after their major spat last year.