Trainwreck offers to purchase Artesian Builds after PC company considers “employee-led buy-out”

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam has offered to purchase Artesian Builds after the PC building company considers an “employee-led buyout.”

On March 1, 2022, custom PC building company Artesian Builds was called out by a handful of Twitch streamers after CEO Noah Katz allegedly changed the rules of a PC giveaway and “belittling” their stream stats.

The action sparked a massive uproar on social media and from big-named streamers such as Mizkif and Alinity.

Now, four days later, the company has announced an attempt at a change of leadership, something that Twitch streamer Trainwreck is looking to take them up on.

Trainwreck offers to purchase Artesian Builds

In a tweet on the official company Twitter account, Artesian Builds stated the company is looking at a “potential employee-led buy-out.”

“At this point, we are examining a potential employee-led buy-out of the company. Thank you for your support,” they wrote.

Seeing the post, Trainwreck decided to throw his own hand into the mix, suggesting that instead of allowing an employee-led buy-out, he’d purchase it outright.

“Check DMs I’ll buy the company and run it right,” he said in a reply to their tweet.

Additionally, another custom PC building company, PowerGPU, offered to back him up by taking on any backorders Artesian Builds may have.

“Once you do we can take care of all the remaining backorders they have from 6 months ago,” the company replied.

It seems like what started off as a calling out of malpractices from a handful of streamers now has turned into a possible turnaround for the company. Only time will tell if the latter will ring true.