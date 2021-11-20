Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul refused drug test for boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul has allegedly declined to sign up for drug testing ahead of his boxing match against Tommy Fury, according to John Fury.

YouTube star Jake Paul has transitioned from life as a full-time influencer to an ambitious professional boxer, already boasting a surprising 4-0 record.

However, his upcoming fight against British reality star-turned-boxer Tommy Fury is a big step from his previous bouts against retired sports stars and former UFC champs.

Coming off his split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley, Paul has his sights set on Tommy Fury… but his contract allegedly includes a good handful of interesting clauses that Fury’s father, retired pro boxer John Fury, isn’t a fan of.

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

John Fury claims Jake Paul is refusing Vada testing

In an interview with Rob Moore, Fury claimed that there were a few “rubbish” clauses in the fighters’ contracts, one of which would require Tommy Fury to change his name to “Tommy Fumbles” for a year (on track with Paul’s previous tattoo bet against Tyron Woodley).

That’s not all; Fury then claimed that Paul “wouldn’t sign up for the Vada testing,” referencing a drug test for combat sports athletes from the The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

“That bothered me a little bit,” Fury admitted. “Because I wanted that in the contract. But he wouldn’t do that. But I’m not even bothered about that, because what they’re gonna do, they’re gonna do anyway.”

This latest statement from John Fury follows allegations from Tyron Woodley in August, who claimed that Jake Paul went into their bout without testing for steroids, dubbing the entire testing process as “real weird.”

Jake Paul has yet to respond to Fury’s statement. He will face off against Tommy Fury on December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida.