Mike Tyson might be banned from fighting Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has vowed to finish Jake Paul’s boxing career, but has also added a little bit of doubt about their fight actually going ahead.

Back in March, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shocked everyone when they announced that, after long last, they’d finally fight. The pair were scheduled to meet in mid-July, however, that was put on hold after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight across the US.

While Jake added a win to his record by fighting Mike Perry instead of ‘Iron’ Mike, the pair have rescheduled their meeting. They’re penned in to face off on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Tyson will undergo stringent medical testing ahead of the fight due to concerns about his health from Netflix and other promoters.

However, the 58-year-old has thrown another spanner in the works, admitting that he’ll probably be high during the fight. It came up during ‘Iron’ Mike’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Kimmel asked the heavyweight legend about his preparation.

“Will you be high, maybe on marijuana for the fight?” Kimmel asked Tyson. “Not really, I haven’t smoked so not anytime soon. I will be so high off of life yeah. It is a possibility too.”

While Tyson might be joking, if he does test positive for the drug, the fight could be scrapped.

Marijuana is on the list of prohibited substances that the Texas Athletic Commission tests for. It would take two violations of that for Tyson to face a one-year suspension.

Despite that, the 58-year-old is looking forward to ‘finishing’ Jake’s boxing career.

“On my fight with Roy Jones Jr. I allowed him to fight on the undercard and I’ve decided that I started him and I’m going to finish him,” Tyson added.

As it stands, Jake hasn’t drafted in a backup fighter like he has done for previous fights. Tyson has his full focus. However, he might want to give it some thought at least.