Floyd Mayweather exposes the truth about Logan Paul boxing match: ‘It wasn’t real’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has revealed new details about his fight with Logan Paul that may cast doubt on the YouTuber’s real ability in the ring.

The exhibition match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was quite the spectacle. With neither combatant scoring a KO, the fight went the distance and no winner was declared.

However, while many felt like Floyd would have won if judges were allowed to score the fight, due to the exhibition rules, the fight ended without anyone getting their arm raised, leading some to speculate what would have happened in a real bout and if Paul was even KO’d at one point.

Now, Mayweather has addressed those concerns. At the WBC Convention, he shed some new light into the match, his preparation and if he was even taking it seriously.

Floyd Mayweather says he’d KO Logan Paul in a real fight

According to talkSPORT’s Michael Benson, Mayweather revealed that his fight with Logan Paul and while it was “fun” it wasn’t a true boxing match.

“I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. People have gotta know, there’s a difference between a real fight and an exhibition,” Mayweather said, downplaying the spectacle.

‘Money’ then claimed that all he did to prepare was “work out from time to time,” implying that he hardly trained in the lead-up to bout. To make things even crazier, he boasted that if he tried, it would have been over before the second round.

Floyd Mayweather: "I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 18, 2021

“If it was a real fight, it would’ve been a blowout in the first round,” he added, once more suggesting the exhibition simply wasn’t real.

As Logan Paul readies for a rumored fight against Mike Tyson, one has to wonder if Floyd’s comments could really damage his stock leading into it. If Mayweather was holding back as much as he says he was, then how would Logan handle a knockout machine like Iron Mike?

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but this certainly adds a new controversy to Logan Paul’s boxing career.