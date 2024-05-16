Entertainment

TikToker pleads with Doordash for refund after driver gets injured on the job

Eleni Thomas
Doordash shattered deliveryTikTok: bittnia

A TikToker recently shared how she was unable to get a refund on Doordash despite her order not being delivered. She has now called out the delivery service for refusing to give her money back after the driver was in a minor car accident and left her order destroyed on the ground.

TikToker Nia (@bittnia) posted a new video on the app, calling out Doordash for refusing to refund an order she placed despite it never getting completed. To make matters worse, the order got completed because her delivery driver was involved in a minor accident.

“While my Dasher was waiting for me to come outside, he got hit. He messaged me that he got hit,” she began.

As explained in the TikTok, Nia revealed how when she opened her door, what followed was glass shattered all over her front yard and the driver nowhere in sight.

“This is what I saw, broken glass, empty bottles, and he was gone.”

She then continues, “Long story short, I did not get a refund. I checked today, and they said I was not getting a refund. I called five times and spoke to several customer service people—some … were very nice, and some very mean. I got hung up on twice.” 

Nia then explains that she was told she would not receive a refund, with Doordash firm in making her pay the $25 undeliverable fee. The company detailed that the reasoning for the fee was “for people who are underage or too intoxicated to receive a delivery.” 

This statement is featured on the Doordash website when enquiring about the purchasing of alcohol.

However, Nia was quick to then add that none of these aforementioned scenarios applied to her and as a result, she is calling out the delivery company.

“Obviously, it wasn’t my fault, but I still have to pay the fee, so please tag DoorDash. I want my $30 back,” she says.

About The Author

Eleni Thomas

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. Having completed her Bachelor's in communication (Journalism) at RMIT University, Eleni is now a Senior Writer for the Dexerto Australia team. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it) and a lover of the zombie genre, Eleni covers gaming, entertainment as well as TV and movies for the site. She is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

keep reading
Kai Cenat and xQc Elden Ring Beef
Entertainment
xQc lashes out after Kai Cenat accuses him of “skipping” most of Elden Ring’s bosses
Ethan Dean
among us twerk with twitch logo
Twitch
Twitch CEO unbans “twerking” emotes in new guideline change
Michael Gwilliam
valkyrae-hits-back-marriage-critic-kids
YouTube
Valkyrae hits back at “marriage” critic after considering having kids alone
Virginia Glaze
LoL streamer Caedrel scratching his head
Twitch
LoL streamer Caedrel rages at “bugged” chess game after opponent uses en passant
Michael Gwilliam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.