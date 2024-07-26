Cody Ko loses over 300K YouTube subs as he remains silent following allegations

Former fans of YouTuber Cody Ko are unsubscribing from his channels amid his silence regarding Tana Mongeau’s allegations against him.

In June, a video resurfaced of content creator Tana Mongeau during a live segment of her ‘Cancelled’ podcast.

During this, she shared that she’d hooked up with YouTuber Cody Ko when she was a minor and he wasn’t – making their encounter at the time illegal in the state of California where Cody Ko lives.

Since the accusations, Cody Ko has lost a staggering 250K subscribers from his primary ‘Cody Ko’ YouTube channel and over 100K on his secondary account, ‘Kody & Co.’

Combined, the YouTuber still has 8M subscribers. However, after weeks of not responding to Tana’s allegations, he could continue to lose more of his following.

Not only has his fanbase dwindled significantly, they’ve also left their opinions on the way out.

“Man, the Cody Ko allegations are rough. That man made me laugh when I was going through some seriously tough times, but knowing he was a POS behind it all… my heart breaks for Tana,” wrote an X user.

“I’ve been watching Cody Ko since 2018, and just found out about this – disgusting,” said another on X.

Fellow content creators also weighed in on the accusations, with some admitting they were not impressed.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and explain this, 17 is less than 18. Thus, that is below the age of consent and is a crime,” said streamer Moistcr1tikal while live.

“I’m crushed to learn about the Cody allegations. If it’s proven to be true, then it’s extremely upsetting as a collaborator and longtime fan. I find all of this disturbing, inappropriate, and just flat out disappointing,” shared podcaster and influencer Brittany Broski on her Instagram.

His former fans were also unhappy to see him DJing at the Encore Beach Club in July, where he performed as viewers continue to call on him to speak out on Tana’s accusations.

Though he’s lost a solid amount of YouTube subscribers, Cody Ko remains to stay silent on the allegations made by Tana.