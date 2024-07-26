Taco Bell unveils exclusive Baja Blast Stanley Cup: Here’s how to get it

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavor exclusive to Taco Bell is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and what better way to commemorate the delicious turquoise beverage than with a 40oz tumbler to put it in?

Not only will this exclusive Stanley Cup run off the shelves (like most of their releases do), but there are also exclusive Taco Bell giveaways and Baja Blast-themed products.

Fans can expect Baja Blast gelato, pie, and the exclusive Stanley Cup tumbler. Here’s all the details on how to celebrate the big Bajaversary.

How to get the Taco Bell Stanley Cup

Taco Bell X Stanley Cup The limited edition Taco Bell Stanley Cup features a 20th Bajaversary emblem.

The ‘bajaversary’ takes place from July 29 until August 13, 2024, and the cup is going to be harder to get than simply walking into a store and buying it.

There has only been a limited number of these tumblers made, so Taco Bell rewards members will have to enter a competition that opens on August 13 through the Taco Bell app. If you aren’t a rewards member, don’t worry, there is still time to sign up.

If you want a Stanley cup and love the Baja Blast, this freebie is for you. The competition will launch at 2pm BST on the date, and although the number of Stanley Cups available is not yet clear, the first 20 customers to win will be treated to free Baja Blasts for a year.

Did someone say free Baja Blasts?

Taco Bell Get your hands on some of the good stuff for free.

Even if you don’t win one of these free Stanley cups, the good news is that Taco Bell is giving away a free medium Baja Blast to all customers on July 29, both in-store and through their app.

Opt for the medium-sized Baja Blast fountain drink, or if you want something even cooler, go for the regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze.

$1 Happier Hour: Baja Blast lovers can sip on their favorite drink for a dollar. Customers can order a $1 medium-sized Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze Every day from 2-5pm local time.

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast was created exclusively for Taco Bell, and since its debut in 2004, the tropical lime-flavored soft drink has become a frequent addition to many customers’ orders.

“We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and BAJA BLAST have become,” Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, Taylor Montgomery, said in a statement. “We’re celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can’t wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards.”

Baja Blast gelato and pie

Taco Bell Taco Bell will launch the Baja Blast pie this year.

Baja Blast Gelato was released briefly in 2023, and now, it’s back from September 3 onwards for rewards members only. The gelato is a creamy and delicious treat, and will be available to Taco Bell Rewards Members through the app.

The Baja Blast pie was launched at 2024’s Live Más event, where the chain invited food lovers to try out their new products, and although the pie didn’t get a specific release date, it is due to drop this year.

“The filling was a thicker, creamy Baja Blast flavored cream and it had that fruity taste that’s got those tropical notes and was topped with whipped cream,” one person who attended the event revealed.

“I thought it was great – it’s very rich so smaller slices is probably a good thing, but it pairs well with Baja Blast and would be solid with some Baja Blast Gelato.”

