Kai Cenat streams with Ice Spice from U-Haul truck after getting kicked out of $30M Penthouse

Just days after Kai Cenat and AMP were kicked out of their $30M NYC penthouse, Kai did a collab stream with Ice Spice from the back of a U-Haul truck.

AMP unveiled the org’s new $30,000,000 NYC Penthouse on July 20, only to reveal three days later that the landlord they were leasing from was kicking them out.

They moved out on July 24 with no place to go, but streams from Kai Cenat and friends haven’t stopped despite the group’s current housing issue.

Cenat went live from the back of a U-Haul truck in a parking lot on July 25, and was even paid a visit from popular rapper Ice Spice.

When she arrived, Kai opened the back door and began yelling to get her attention. “This is the tall building?” she asked before laughing. “Where’s the door, man?”

Ice Spice was obviously fine with the situation, and quickly found her way towards one of the chairs Kai set up in front of the camera. The two friends quickly caught up and continued on with the stream.

The broadcast was full of iconic moments, which included Kai attempting to do a pushup with her on his back.

He quickly fell and began screaming, with Ice Spice taunting him that she “thought you were strong enough to do it.”

Ice Spice wasn’t the only one to show up to the U-Haul stream, either. Lil Yachty and the Concrete Boys arrived a few hours later and continued the party.

They were similarly surprised at the fact Kai wasn’t streaming from AMP’s $30M Penthouse.

This isn’t the first time Ice Spice and Kai Cenat have collaborated on Twitch. The two hung out together on stream back in 2023, and Ice Spice agreed to the idea of letting him appear in one of her music videos in the future.