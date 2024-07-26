Who is Hannah from Ballerina Farm? Trad wife on TikTok goes viral

Former ballerina and beauty pageant contestant Hannah Neeleman has gone viral for her wholesome “trad wife” content, where she shares details about her farm and family life.

TikToker Hannah Neeleman, her husband Daniel, and their eight kids have garnered over 7M followers on the platform where they share insight into their “city folk turned ranchers” lifestyle.

The former Mrs. American ‘23 winner goes by the TikTok handle ‘Ballerina Farm,’ a nod to her favorite pastime and where her family set up their roots on their 328-acre farm in Utah.

Her fanbase has been loyal, as she garners millions of views per video. Many viewers have enjoyed seeing her farm-to-table recipes and the wholesome content featuring her eight children.

One of her fans even asked her to “adopt” them, while others agreed that her lifestyle skills were mesmerizing, to say the least.

Hannah might live a rustic life, full of farming and family responsibilities, but she proved her strength and confidence when she competed in the 2024 Mrs. World beauty pageant just 12 days after she gave birth.

The TikTok mom is also considered a “trad wife” – meaning she has put the normative behaviors of a woman behind to focus on her alternative and natural methods of living.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hannah explained that despite being one of the most well-known trad wives, she doesn’t identify with the term.

“I don’t necessarily identify with it… because we are traditional in the sense that it’s a man and a woman, we have children, but I do feel like we’re paving a lot of paths that haven’t been paved before,” she said.

“We try so hard to be neutral and be ourselves and people will put a label on everything. This is just our normal life,” the TikTok mom added.

Though her online content has made its way onto millions of feeds, with Jennifer Garner and Hillary Duff even following her, she said she felt like she and her family were “doing what God wants.”

However, Hannah had aspirations before she became a mother, as she noted in her interview that she wanted to once become a ballerina.

“My goal was New York City. I left home at 17 and I was so excited to get there, I just loved that energy. And I was going to be a ballerina. I was a good ballerina. But I knew that when I started to have kids my life would start to look different,” she said.

Though her husband noted that he was “numb” to the criticism, the duo faced backlash after Daniel gifted her an egg apron for her birthday instead of the lavish destination gift to Greece that she wanted.

The initial video of the recent happenstance seemed to have been deleted from Hannah’s TikTok, but that hasn’t stopped others from sharing their opinions.

“May this type of love never find me,” one viewer commented on a repost of Hannah’s TikTok where she opened her gift.

“Girl – divorce, give him full custody, and live your DREAM,” said another, as it was agreed upon by viewers that Hannah mentioning Greece three times in the video was saddening.

Though her husband faced backlash from their fanbase, the two haven’t publicly spoken about how some fans’ opinions about them might have changed.