Ninja leaves fans divided after explaining why he’ll never be alone with a woman

Twitch star Ninja has divided the internet after claiming that he never allows himself to be alone with a woman following accusations against disgraced YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is just one of many prominent content creators who have publicly denounced Ava Kris Tyson amid allegations that she “groomed” a young fan.

In response to the situation, Ninja made a statement that raised the internet’s collective eyebrows, claiming he never allows himself to be alone with a woman to avoid potential pitfalls.

“I go out of my way to make sure that I am never even alone in another room with a woman, ever,” Ninja said. “In any moment. Even if it’s my PR person. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care if they work for me, whatever.

“There is someone else in that room at all times. If we’re alone, I leave. Instantly.”

In the days following Ninja’s viral reaction, a slew of reactions have surfaced online. Some fans agree with Ninja’s strategy, while others find his response “weird.”

Some, like fellow Twitch streamer ‘Stormfall,’ disagreed with Ninja’s take on the situation.

“I read that almost the same way as, ‘I don’t put myself alone in a room with a child,'” she said. “Dog, you would not say that. It just doesn’t make sense. It’s so weird to say that.

“It’s like, you don’t put yourself alone in a room with a girl because of what? Are you afraid that you’re gonna f*ck her? What does that mean?”

“Does he not trust himself?” a viewer asked on Twitter/X.

However, others congratulated the streamer on his divisive policy.

“Ninja ain’t trying to get caught up in any allegations,” one user wrote.

“He’s loyal to his wife. Actual rare Ninja W,” another said.

“Ninja is being a loyal husband and people still try to find a way to clown him for it. Losers,” yet another commented.

Thus far, Ninja hasn’t provided an official statement clarifying or responding to the reactions to his statement — but this isn’t the first time his comments about women have sparked controversy.

Back in 2018, the influencer admitted that he avoids playing games with women on stream, saying that doing so can cause rumors and drama.

After his remarks stirred up discourse, Ninja clarified the situation, saying he was specifically “addressing is online harassment, and my attempt to minimize it from our life,” not that he has “omething against playing with women.”