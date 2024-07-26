YouTube & TikTok’s “most beautiful biker” dies after colliding with truck

A TikTok and YouTube star dubbed the internet’s “most beautiful biker” has died after losing control of her bike and colliding with a truck in Turkey.

In July, 38-year-old Tatyana Ozolina, otherwise known as ‘MotoTanya,’ was reportedly traveling from Mugla to Bodrum on her red BMW S1000RR 2015 when another motorcyclist clipped her on the road.

The Russian YouTuber then smashed into a truck, resulting in a fatal crash. According to The Mirror, Ozolina’s 13-year-old son is also believed to have died during the accident.

A Turkish biker who was with her, Onur Obut, survived the incident with serious injuries and had to be treated at a hospital.

The biker was in Turkey after she was refused entry to the EU at the Greek border for a summer tour due to the war in Ukraine and barriers in place.

“I was upset that I didn’t get to ride in Europe, but not too much, because I knew that this could happen. So I go on, to conquer the beautiful, warm and hospitable Turkey,” she said on social media after being unable to enter Greece.

On July 25, a post revealing that Ozolina had died was uploaded on Instagram and asked for donations to “seek justice in the cause of the accident and provide financial support.”

MotoTanya had built up a following on social media over the years with over 2M subscribers on YouTube, 1M on Instagram, and 1M on TikTok.

Supporters of the creator flooded the comments to pay their respects to MotoTanya.

Instagram/tanechkaozolina MotoTanya died after colliding with a truck in Turkey.

“May your soul rest in peace,” one mourned.

“I am so sorry. I couldn’t believe it and I don’t want to believe it,” said another. “I will always remember you with your pretty face, the beauties you brought to us and the jokes you made.”

“Rest in Peace Tanya, so many of us looked up to you and enjoyed you sharing your passion for motorcycles with the world,” someone else replied.

The creator had been awarded Travel Blogger of the Year in April and won Motoblogger of the Year for 2023.

