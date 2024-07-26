Dr. K thanks Medical Board for “humbling” two-year investigation and accepts reprimand

Popular Twitch psychiatrist ‘Dr. K’ has issued a public response after his medical license was reprimanded due to his interactions with the late streamer ‘Reckful.’

Dr. K (real name Dr. Alok Kanojia M.D) is a prominent figure in the Twitch community, best known for inviting popular broadcasters onto his channel for a live-streamed therapy session.

However, some of his sessions with one of his internet-famous clients have resulted in a complaint against his medical license, which was filed in February 2022.

Come July 2024, Dr. K’s license was officially reprimanded by the Board of Registration in Medicine in relation to six sessions with Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein, a well-known streamer who died in 2020 by taking his own life.

The Board claimed that Dr. K had “engaged in conduct that undermines the public confidence in the integrity of the medical profession.” While his license was reprimanded, it was not revoked, and no further action will be taken against it for now.

HealthyGamerGG posted a statement about the matter on Reddit following the news, explaining that the reprimand “does not come with any fines, penalties, or limitations to Dr. K’s ability to practice medicine.”

Instagram: healthygamer_gg Dr. K is known for inviting high-profile influencers onto his Twitch channel for live-streamed therapy sessions.

On July 26, Dr. K went live to further address the matter, where he highlighted the Board’s concern as “healthy” oversight in the medical community.

He began by explaining that, due to privacy protections for patients, he’s unable to “defend” himself from criticism — and would “never” release a client’s private information, in the first place.

“The relieving thing for me is that, with the Medical Board …they can look at patient information and they’re allowed to make a determination,” he said. “And I don’t even blame people for thinking negatively about me, because you guys didn’t have all the information.”

“It’s part of what being a content creator is. I think this is a really important, healthy process,” he continued. “This is what oversight looks like.”

He also called the situation “healthy and fair,” saying this is “the exact way these things are supposed to happen.”

“This is exactly why medical boards exist… because occasionally, you’ll have a doctor who tries to do something a little bit different, and is this okay, or is this not okay?”

“We’ve been cooperating with the Medical Board for the last two years. I actually think it has been an eye-opening, humbling, fair, and excellent process.”