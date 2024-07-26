Bobbi Althoff “shocked” as Funny Marco slams her humor after canceled comedy tour

Funny Marco explained why he canceled his summer comedy tour with Bobbi Althoff and she responded by saying she was “shocked” by what he said, especially after allegedly ignoring her calls.

Comedians and content creators Bobbi Althoff and Funny Marco went on tour in Summer 2024 for their ‘Open Thoughts Vs. The Really Good Podcast’ comedy show.

Despite their individual skill at making their fans laugh, Funny Marco canceled their tour and claimed Bobbi failed to deliver worthwhile humor.

“I feel like Bobbi was stiff a little bit. And I’m like, let’s really really work on this… I paid scriptwriters, let’s really give them a show,” Funny Marco said in a viral video where he explained why he canceled their tour.

He then claimed Bobbi told him that her humor was based around her not talking a lot – something that Funny Marco wasn’t willing to work with for the sake of his reputation and the likeness of the fans.

“Her comedy was different from what she wanted to bring to the show… I just don’t agree with it. When people pay them tickets and I’m trying to put a production show together, and you’re not saying nothing… it was hurting me,” he said.

Bobbi quickly responded to Funny Marco’s explanation and shared her side of the story.

“Alright Marco, I guess this is how we’re doing this now. I saw your video, not gonna lie, I was a little shocked,” she said.

“During this tour, I’m trying my best… but it’s hard for me to get out of my comfort zone. Like, I have social anxiety, debilitating social anxiety… I actually am socially awkward, it’s embarrassing so I lean into it.”

Bobbi added that, during their last show together, she felt confident with her performance. Funny Marco then agreed that she “killed it” despite cancelling the tour a short time after.

A few weeks later, Bobbi was told by her team that Funny Marco didn’t want to move forward with her. Though she called him to ask why, he allegedly didn’t answer – that was until he posted his explanation online detailing why.

She also revealed that they were supposed to go on tour in 2023, but it was during the time of her divorce from Cory Althoff, so she backed out. Funny Marco then allegedly unfollowed her on social media and said he didn’t care for her humor.

Despite the drama, Bobbi made sure to make it up to her fans by sharing her upcoming plans. “With all of that said, I’m gonna go on my own tour,” she revealed.

As for Funny Marco, he has not yet detailed what his next moves are or if he approves of Bobbi’s plans to tour by herself.