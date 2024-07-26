Del Taco brings back fan-favorite drink for a limited time this Summer

Del Taco is bringing back a fan-favorite drink for a limited time this summer, so you better act fast if you loved the Double Strawberry Poppers.

Del Taco was voted the best fast food chain in the US in 2024 because of its wide menu choices, fresh ingredients, and reasonable prices.

To celebrate beating out Chick-fil-A, the American-style Mexican restaurant is bringing back a fan-favorite beverage to help the rest of your summer pop-off.

That’s right, the Double Strawberry Poppers drinks are back for a limited time, and they come in three different varieties.

Del Taco Del Taco is the best fast food chain in 2024.

So, in full, here’s what is for grabs this summer at Del Taco:

Minute Maid Lemonade Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice.

Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice. Sprite Strawberry Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and Sprite over ice.

Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and Sprite over ice. Mini Shake Strawberry Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries served in their classic vanilla shake.

When these drinks were first released, it was back in February 2024 as part of a red and pink-themed Valentine’s Day release and they were extremely popular with customers.

When popular food blogger Snackolator posted the re-release on July 25, fans of the strawberry-popping boba drinks were going wild in the comments.

“I’ve gotten the strawberry Sprite one so often the cashier knows me as a regular and I just tell her ‘the usual”, one customer commented.

Another user noted: “This looks so amazing. Del Taco is always winning.”

“Oh hell yes,” another simply added.

With the popularity of Starbucks popping boba release for Summer 2024, it’s no surprise that these drinks are sure to be a huge hit at the best fast food chain of 2024. Although Del Taco has not announced when these drinks will disappear, we do know that they are limited edition.

The only downside is that Del Taco is technically a regional chain as they only have locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. The majority of their stores are in California, however.

