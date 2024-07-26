Twitch viewer claims gifting subs ‘tore apart’ his life with $50K debt

A caller on the Ramsey Show is going viral after admitting he’s $50,000 in credit card debt due to gifted subscriptions on Twitch.

The Ramsey Show is a broadcast all about financial advice, where viewers call in asking for help from experts to get them back on track.

One caller is going viral across the Twitch space for the unique reason he found himself $50K in the hole — gifted subs.

On Twitch, viewers can ‘gift’ subscriptions to certain streamers to other viewers, allowing them to subscribe to that streamer for free for a certain amount of time. The caller, named Alex, says that the hype of gifting out large amounts of subscriptions kept him on an emotional high that he couldn’t shake.

“I got so into the hype that when you drop that $500, 100 subs, everybody goes crazy,” he said. “I got so into it. I don’t know, it just kept happening and I wasn’t keeping track, I wasn’t paying attention. As soon as one credit card maxed, I went straight to another one.”

In the call, Alex told host Dr. John Deloney that his life was being “torn apart” by the debt, explaining that he started watching Twitch and gaming during his military service as a way to pass the time.

He said the debt racked up over the course of a year — something that the hosts said they were “having a hard time” believing.

A clip from the conversation is sparking quite the debate online, even getting attention from popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, who berated the caller for putting his family’s finances at risk in this way.

“‘Couldn’t really control it?’ That’s your problem right there, you lazy b*tch,” Asmongold said. “You a grown-ass man. You couldn’t control it? You mean you didn’t control it.”

“It’s so stupid that you would think it’s fake,” he continued. “…you wanna stop something from happening? Stop doing it.”

This isn’t the first time a Twitch viewer’s finances have gone viral. In 2018, a fan of Pokimane claimed they were four months behind on their rent due to donating to the streamer.

“My wife’s been bugging me about this holiday I promised her like eight months ago, but the squad comes first,” he wrote — a comment that baffled YouTube star PewDiePie, who reacted to the post in much the same way that Asmongold responded to the caller on the Ramsey Show.