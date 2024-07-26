Twitch CEO open to unbanning Adin Ross but on one condition

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy says he’s open to unbanning Adin Ross, but on the condition that the Kick star can prove he’s actually changed.

Ross was permanently banned on Twitch back in February 2023, right around the same time the internet star signed a contract with Stake-owned streaming platform Kick.

A Twitch spokesperson at the time told Dexerto that Adin was banned for “hateful conduct” after the streamer showed the chat from his Kick channel on stream for over 20 minutes.

After a two-month hiatus from the internet, the Kick star revealed that his next goal is to fix his “toxic” community and get unbanned on Twitch.

FaZe Ronaldo called the Twitch CEO on stream, and Dan Clancy has revealed that he’s open to the idea of unbanning Adin, but there’s a catch.

“We can always put him on thin ice, we can get him unbanned and if he does anything we can be like ‘You know what, it’s over’ and then cut it,” said Ronaldo.

Clancy replied: “Yeah.. yeah. I’m open to chatting with him to see where he’s at. See if he can convince me that he really is different and he’s not just trying to get on to screw with me, you know.”

In his July stream, Adin revealed he wants to be unbanned so he can stream with more people.

“Why? Not so I can stop Kick, because I know y’all motherf****** needed me. I’m back, and this is still my baby,” he said. “…We’re gonna get unbanned on Twitch, because what that’s gonna do is, it’s gonna raise a lot of roofs. Because this community — we gotta fix this s***, bro. We’re toxic as f***, and we’re gonna fix this s***. We’re gonna figure it the f*** out.

“…motherf****** are too scared to come on stream with me. That’s not it. Let’s try to find a way where we can include everybody.”