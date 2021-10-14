Bella Poarch reveals she’s actually a massive Pokemon fan

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch has revealed just how much of a Pokemon fan she is, by showing off some of the items she carries with her in her purse on a daily basis.

24-year-old Bella Poarch started her TikTok account in 2020, and quickly rose to viral fame after posting several of her famous ‘head bobbing’ dance videos, including her most popular ‘M to the B’ clip, that garnered millions of like on the platform.

She has since gone on to not only continue her TikTok career, but also launch a music career, and has released two massively popular hits, ‘Build a B*tch’ and her latest single ‘INFERNO.’

Advertisement

The star previously expressed her love for Pokemon back in August when she released ‘INFERNO,’ dressing up in a huge inflatable Pikachu costume as part of a promotional TikTok for the single, which fans loved.

But it’s clear her love for Pokemon runs even deeper than that, as in a new interview with Vogue Paris where she showed what she keeps in her bag, she revealed some of the game-themed items she keeps with her on a daily basis.

The first one she showed was her credit card, which looks exactly like the back of a Pokemon trading card, and the second was a Charizard, (along with two cards from the game Uno.)

Advertisement

Topic starts at 2:05

Elaborating a little more on her love for the game, Poarch said: “I used to collect Pokemon cards and then I left it at home, and now I don’t know where it is, like, my parents have it, probably.”

She also went on to reveal that her favorite Pokemon was Chikorita.

Fans love how much the star is obsessed with the game, and they may be coveting their very own Pokemon-themed credit card after seeing Bella’s interview.