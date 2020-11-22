 Thomas Petrou opens up about what it felt like to be "canceled" - Dexerto
Thomas Petrou opens up about what it felt like to be “canceled”

Published: 22/Nov/2020 2:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Thomas Petrou might be controversial and polarizing, but the Hype House co-founder opened up about his struggles and what it felt like to be ‘canceled.’

Thomas Petrou has been in and out of drama for many months now. In 2019, he was fired from Team 10 three months after joining. However, he claims it happened for “no reason” other than “a few complaints about a few things.”

Then, he co-founded The Hype House, only to find himself in more drama. First, Daisy Keech left the house and sued Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson for allegedly leaving her out of important decisions, which he denied.

Shortly after, Bryce Hall claimed Thomas Petrou developed unhealthy spending habits and had been stealing money from Hype House members. He denied these claims, but in a bizarre twist, seemed to purposefully embrace the drama.

The non-stop controversy and drama painted Thomas Petrou in a bad light. Like so many other celebrities and internet personalities who have done wrong, people on social media started calling for him to be canceled.

But while Thomas Petrou might not be a saint by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still a human. He recently opened up about what it was like to be on the receiving end of all the hate and explained how it had taken a toll on him too.

“When I got canceled [six or seven] months ago, every morning off-camera when my friends were sleeping at 7am, when I was going through my drama, I would wake up and throw up,” he said.

“It was hard to wake up with the comments I was getting,” he added. “[And] with the stuff that I was going through, that a lot of people still don’t know [about].”  

Cancel culture is a divisive topic for many reasons. However, the most predominant one is that, while there’s no harm in acknowledging and punishing celebrities for their wrongdoings, it can lead to excessive harassment on social media.

Thomas Petrou has been a victim of that, and while some believe he deserves the backlash, others have been calling for a little sympathy and understanding.

In the end, it’s hard to know what someone is going through, even for those in the public eye.

Nick Bean says he doesn’t speak to Sway House boys anymore

Published: 22/Nov/2020 5:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nick Bean revealed he doesn’t speak to other members from the Sway House anymore after he fought with them at a restaurant, although he didn’t elaborate on the finer details.

Nick Bean has been a member of the Sway House for quite some time now. It’s less than a year old, but it’s already grown into one of the two most prominent TikTok influencer supergroups.

It houses some of the biggest names in the scene, including Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and Noah Beck. Nick Bean, who is the creative director of the group, has collaborated with them throughout the year.

However, he came under fire recently for doing the ‘fox eye’ in a video, a trend where people stretch their eyes to ‘imitate’ an Asian eye shape. It’s widely considered to be an act of racial stereotyping and discrimination.

Now, it seems like Nick Bean has found himself at odds with the rest of the crew. In a recent video, he dropped a bombshell and claimed he doesn’t speak to any other members from the Sway House.

However, before getting stuck into the details, he pointed out that he doesn’t have an issue with Bryce Hall. The two of them have been good friends for a very long time. “I love Bryce. [He] is the only person [in the Sway House] I really, really care about,” he said.

Once he got that off his chest, he explained the situation. “I got into a fight at Mel’s Diner. I dropped some rude words… I was being a little bit arrogant,” he said. “And [because of that] I don’t talk to anybody in Sway anymore.”

Interestingly, no official announcement about his departure has been made. However, TikTok influencers join and leave supergroups all the time, so he might already be riding solo.

Either way, it looks like Nick Bean’s time at the Sway House has come to a bitter end for the time being, but it might not be permanent.

He seemed genuinely remorseful about the situation, and although a month-long rift has formed, only time will tell whether it’s salvageable.