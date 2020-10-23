 Bryce Hall exposes Thomas Petrou for trying to start "fake beef" in DMs - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Bryce Hall exposes Thomas Petrou for trying to start “fake beef” in DMs

Published: 23/Oct/2020 1:24

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou speak to the camera during their vlogs.
YouTube: Bryce Hall, Thomas Petrou

Share

Bryce Hall

The beef between TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou has taken a confusing turn, after Petrou allegedly reached out to his Sway House rival in an attempt to stir up a “fake” feud.

The Sway House’s Bryce Hall has not been shy about his distaste for Thomas Petrou, co-founder of the Hype House and a famous TikToker in his own right.

It’s more than a Sway House vs Hype House beef, though; Hall accused Petrou of stealing money from TikTokers in the HH, as well as criticizing his spending habits and claiming he goes through money “like an idiot.”

While Petrou has denied any claims of stealing from the Hype House influencers, it seems that he’s not necessarily trying to avoid the drama, according to alleged direct messages sent to Hall.

View this post on Instagram

i live a rockstar lifestyle

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

Hall shared the purported DMs in a snarky Tweet on October 22, which showed Petrou asking the Sway House creator if he could make an appearance on his ‘Capital University’ podcast to hash out their differences.

“Hey, the internet is boring right now,” Petrou wrote. “Wanna talk through our issues on your podcast?”

It doesn’t look like Hall is interested, though, as he shot back with a, “HAHAHA, you’re a meme, bruh.”

That’s not all; Hall even accused Petrou of trying to start “fake beef” with him after sharing the messages to Twitter.

“This is the guy that claims I’m obsessed with him, then texts me trying to start fake beef because the ‘internet is boring,’” he said of their exchange. “Here’s a link to my YouTube if you’re bored, bro.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg, it seems, as Petrou shared their full conversation to his Instagram Stories, which shows Hall asking Petrou to box him (and even threatening to send him to the hospital) — a prospect that Petrou himself isn’t a fan of.

The entire convo is certainly something: Bryce Hall is itching to take out his frustrations against the Hype House founder in the ring, while Petrou wants them to sort their differences in an “adult” manner, leading to a pointed analysis of their messages over the course of their discussion.

The tea is piping hot, and fans are largely divided as to who is in the right, in this scenario.

What’s your take on the drama? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

Entertainment

Chantel Jeffries hits back at Sommer Ray in unexpected Twitter feud

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:03

by Virginia Glaze
Sommer Ray and Chantel Jeffries pose for the camera.
Instagram: Sommer Ray, Chantel Jeffries

Share

Sommer Ray

American DJ and Instagram model Chantel Jeffries may have stirred up some beef with fellow influencer Sommer Ray, after the former made a tweet calling out girls for liking popular adult cartoon series ‘Rick and Morty.’

Yeah, you read that right; apparently, liking Rick and Morty is enough to start Twitter drama — at least in the case of these two internet superstars.

Rick and Morty is a popular show among adults, and is often considered by viewers to be as intellectually salient as it is humorous.

Unfortunately, Sommer Ray doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of the animated series, as told by her shady Tweet toward its female viewerbase on October 22.

“Sorry girls, but liking Rick and Morty isn’t a personality trait,” Ray wrote, a statement that quite a few users viewed as taking issue with women who enjoy the show and consider themselves fans.

Needless to say, this sparked quite the debate among her own fans and critics, with many finding her tweet to be needlessly confrontational toward other women, while still others mocked those getting “offended” by her post.

The passive-aggressive tweet soon caught the attention of DJ and YouTuber Chantel Jeffries, who clapped back at Ray’s thinly-veiled shade with a humorous addition of her own.

“Sorry girls, but bashing other girls for what they like isn’t a personality trait,” she replied, adding a smiley face with hearts for good measure.

Jeffries’ tweet incited a wave of similar sentiments in the comments, with more than a few users wondering why Ray was seemingly attacking other women for their interests.

In fact, it seems that Ray’s tweet may have been directed at Jeffries, herself, as the DJ is a longtime fan of the show, as shown by several of her past posts on social media.

She even wore a pair of $22 Rick and Morty themed pants from Amazon for a photoshoot in spite of her top-tier status as an internet celeb, so it’s safe to say that she’s not afraid to show off her love for the show — nor is she afraid to call out other influencers for their not-so-subtle shade toward her.