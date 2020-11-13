 Bryce Hall slams Thomas Petrou for “flexing” money he’s "not making" - Dexerto
Bryce Hall slams Thomas Petrou for “flexing” money he’s “not making”

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:02

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Bryce Hall/ Instagram: Thomas Petrou

Bryce Hall Hype House Sway House

Bryce Hall has brutally shaded Thomas Petrou in an Interview with the Hollywood Fix, accusing him of “flexing” money that he doesn’t have.

Bryce and Thomas have a history of conflict and escalating beef between the Hype House and the Sway House. In October the pair had a very public spat across their platforms, with Bryce accusing Thomas of outright stealing money from the Hype House content creators.

During an interview with Tom Ward on October 8, Hall made some serious claims about Petrou’s business practices, stating that he’d “stolen” money from the TikTokers working underneath the content collective.

A couple of weeks later, Bryce exposed messages between the two on Twitter accusing Thomas of trying to start a ‘fake’ feud.

Thomas Petrou new car
Instagram: Thomas Petrou
Thomas frequently flexes new cars on his Instagram

While hurling insults at each other seems to have died down a little in the public eye, Bryce made it clear the two were far from making amends when speaking to the Hollywood Fix on Wednesday night.

When asked about Thomas’s new Lamborghini he snapped,“He’s wasting his money, I mean why do you need 18 cars? It’s too much at this point like you’re just flexing.

“You’re not making that much money bro, it’s not flexible. That’s not shade, stop trying to look like you have this persona like you’re making a lot of money when it’s like he’s looking like a rapper.”

This isn’t the first time Bryce has criticized Thomas’ spending habits. In the first episode of his podcast “Capital University” Bryce called out the Hype House founder for blowing his cash on expensive cars to keep up the pretense of looking rich.

“He, along with many other influencers, like to really prove that they’re making a s**t-ton of money,” he commented. “But when you spend it like an idiot — you’re buyin’ McLarens, Porsches, i8s, just cash — I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Never one to turn the other cheek, Thomas Petrou will likely respond in the coming days.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!