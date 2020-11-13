Bryce Hall slams Thomas Petrou for “flexing” money he’s "not making" - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has brutally shaded Thomas Petrou in an Interview with the Hollywood Fix, accusing him of “flexing” money that he doesn’t have.

Bryce and Thomas have a history of conflict and escalating beef between the Hype House and the Sway House. In October the pair had a very public spat across their platforms, with Bryce accusing Thomas of outright stealing money from the Hype House content creators.

During an interview with Tom Ward on October 8, Hall made some serious claims about Petrou’s business practices, stating that he’d “stolen” money from the TikTokers working underneath the content collective.

A couple of weeks later, Bryce exposed messages between the two on Twitter accusing Thomas of trying to start a ‘fake’ feud.

While hurling insults at each other seems to have died down a little in the public eye, Bryce made it clear the two were far from making amends when speaking to the Hollywood Fix on Wednesday night.

When asked about Thomas’s new Lamborghini he snapped,“He’s wasting his money, I mean why do you need 18 cars? It’s too much at this point like you’re just flexing.

“You’re not making that much money bro, it’s not flexible. That’s not shade, stop trying to look like you have this persona like you’re making a lot of money when it’s like he’s looking like a rapper.”

This isn’t the first time Bryce has criticized Thomas’ spending habits. In the first episode of his podcast “Capital University” Bryce called out the Hype House founder for blowing his cash on expensive cars to keep up the pretense of looking rich.

“He, along with many other influencers, like to really prove that they’re making a s**t-ton of money,” he commented. “But when you spend it like an idiot — you’re buyin’ McLarens, Porsches, i8s, just cash — I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Never one to turn the other cheek, Thomas Petrou will likely respond in the coming days.