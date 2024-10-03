OTK fans baffled as Katchii appears drunk during Top Streamer competition

OTK fans were left stunned after Twitch streamer Katchii appeared to be extremely drunk during the sponsored finale of the org’s Top Streamer competition.

On October 3, 2024, members of the OTK streaming group gathered together for the finale of their Top Streamer contest, a 24-episode talent show that aimed to “discover the future superstar of the streaming world.”

Creators from various platforms duked it out throughout the year starting in April, culminating in an improv comedy show sponsored by Progressive six months later.

During the broadcast, viewers couldn’t help but notice some odd behavior from newbie Twitch streamer Katchii, who appeared to be deeply under the influence of alcohol.

“I’m gonna get canceled!” the streamer yelled with slurred speech. “LSF, I’ve only been streaming for less than three months. I’ve already been canceled for less than three… because of this game!”

Even the show’s host, fellow streamer Sebbywebz, appeared to be under the impression that she was drunk, drawing a reaction from Nick, who was sitting next to Katchii.

“Speaking of which, contestant number two, I love a good drink,” he said. “Sex on the beach, Long Island iced tea, and so on and so forth. If we were to go for a drink, where would you take me?”

“Anywhere chat takes us, we will go,” she answered. “…in general, I like clear liquor. So vodka or tequila. But it depends, also it’s always in-game allegedly, because sponsors, please sponsor me.”

Commenters rushed to social media in shock at what they’d just seen, with many speculating that Katchii had been drunk during her time on the broadcast.

“AINTNOWAY she’s drunk at the sponsored show,” one viewer wrote on Twitter/X.

“That was not water in her bottle, bro,” another said.

“Not only did she get sh*t-faced drunk before going live, she self promoted on a sponsored stream and yelled that Nick’s people had her canceled yesterday during a skit,” another argued. “Nuclear level bombing.”

Thus far, no one from OTK has publicly spoken about the incident, and Katchii has yet to address it on her social media profiles. She was later taken backstage due to a mic issue and did not return to the contest for the duration of the stream.