Jack Doherty ‘begs’ for donations on TikTok following McLaren crash

It’s business as usual for streamer Jack Doherty as he returns to TikTok live following a controversial car crash, though many across social media are outraged.

Jack Doherty has been under fire since October 5, 2024, after he crashed his McLaren on stream while texting and driving in wet weather. The polarising streamer received a ban on Kick for “endangerment” following the incident.

In the intervening days, Kick co-owner Adin Ross confirmed the ban would be indefinite unless Doherty paid him $300,000. Other content creators like xQc, Nadeshot, and NICKMERCS all slammed Doherty’s reckless driving.

Despite not having publicly responded to any of the criticism, Jack Doherty returned to TikTok LIVE in the absence of a Kick account. On stream, Doherty spent his time pushing for gifts and likes to the amazement of social media users.

In a brief response to a question about crashing his McLaren, Doherty gave his explanation for the accident. “I hydroplaned. I literally hydroplaned,” he elaborated. “I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain. What did you guys expect? You guys have never drove (sic) a McLaren.”

The streamer made no mention of texting while driving or the speed at which the vehicle was traveling when the crash occurred.

As donations poured in on the livestream, users in a thread on X which shared a clip were baffled. “Donating money to a kid that drives multiple supercars is wild,” one commented. “Everyone who’s giving gifts should not have a right to speak,” another replied.

Others called Doherty out for asking that “people pay for his mistake”. While the video evidence that the content creator streamed during the crash seems pretty damning, it should be noted that no official legal action has been announced.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Doherty has drawn ire for his actions. The streamer has previously landed in hot water after his security guard was sued for assault, he also drew criticism for hosting a ‘fight club’ in which a man knocked a woman out.