Technoblade fan discovers Easter egg on YouTube honoring late Minecraft creator

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Alongside the release of a commemorative video from YouTube honoring the late Technoblade, a fan discovered a secret easter egg on the platform as a nod toward the creator.

On June 30, 2022, Technoblade would post his last video post-mortem to his YouTube channel. Titled “so long nerds”, the video would deliver the news that Technoblade had passed away due to his ongoing bout with cancer.

And on October 28, 2022 – the nine-year anniversary of his channel – YouTube posted a look back on his content over the years. It included highlights from his career including his first video and collab with MrBeast where he dueled Dream.

In the midst of emotions, one fan discovered a hidden Easter egg on YouTube that can be found by searching for Technoblade’s content.

Technoblade Easter egg found on YouTube

User SmpUpToDate posted a tweet of the aster egg on October 28. According to them, YouTube added an autocorrect option when a viewer enters “Technoblade” in the search bar.

The search will show his channel and videos like normal, but an additional bit of dialogue will appear as well. “Did you mean: technoblade never dies” will appear, giving a nod to a saying that became popular following his passing.

We tested this on PC and Mobile devices and it appeared each time. A look into the comments on SmpUpToDate’s post reveals that viewers are touched by YouTube’s heartfelt gesture.

Hopefully, this Easter egg will stick around as a constant reminder that the content creator lives on in his audience, and that Technoblade never dies.