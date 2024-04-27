Harry Jowsey warns fans after receiving “scary” skin cancer diagnosis

The Too Hot To Handle alum reassured his fans that he got the situation taken care of, but it’s always important to get it checked.

When Harry is usually posting on social media he’s talking about his romantic life, whether that means teasing his history with celebrities or getting into an argument with his ex. However, this time around his online content took a more serious turn.

On April 26, Harry took to TikTok to share that he was diagnosed with skin cancer, and went through a procedure to have it removed by his dermatologist.

“I just wanna save and protect one of you guys out there. So go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible, because that’s what I’ve gotta do now, and it’s very scary,” he tells his fans in the video.

His clip, which has now amassed well over a million views on the platform in a matter of hours, has received tons of heartfelt messages from his fans and friends, including some DWTS co-stars.

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules wrote, “Melanoma siblings. So scary but really glad you are ok and yes sunscreen is so important and skin checks.”

Rylee Arnold (whom it was rumored he was dating) also chimed in and wrote, “So glad you’re okay. Sending all the love!!!