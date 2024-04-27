The Circle Season 6 star reveals how she catfished her ex-husband

Even though Cassie Taylor didn’t catfish on-screen during her time on The Circle Season 6, she has done so off-screen.

One element that makes The Circle so addictive to watch is the fact that most of the contestants are usually catfishing.

In Season 6 alone there are several catfishes, including a woman pretending to be a viral singer and a guy posing as his “fatter” self.

All of these lies and deception might be a Deja vu moment for one Season 6 star in particular.

On April 23, Cassie Saylor spoke with Parade following her elimination and detailed how she managed to catfish her ex-husband (husband at the time of the catfish) into finding out that he was being unfaithful to her.

Article continues after ad

“So I just made a fake profile, started messaging him on Facebook, and he fell for it. And it went on for like three weeks before I finally was like, ‘Do you have something to tell me?’ He was like,’No.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure? Do you know this girl’s name?’ He’s like, ‘Nope, never heard of her.’ And I was like, Really? It’s me,” she revealed to the outlet.

Article continues after ad

Based on the fact that she was given her official day in her hometown for her reality TV debut, Cassie was able to bounce back from her previous marriage just fine.