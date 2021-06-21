Tana Mongeau responds to backlash after David Dobrik reunion

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has responded to the influx of criticism she received after posting a now-deleted TikTok of her dancing with David Dobrik following his comeback.

After posting two apology videos following allegations against the Vlog Squad in March, David Dobrik went silent online. He was demonetized on YouTube and lost countless key sponsors as a result of the controversy, receiving even more criticism for his involvement in Jeff Wittek’s life-threatening accident.

In the comments of a May 6 TikTok posted by Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau claimed that she’s now in therapy after Dobrik tried to push Trisha into doing a threesome with her and Trisha’s partner.

David made his YouTube comeback on June 16, and was met with a mix of support from fans, and criticism from many who felt he should have stayed away from the internet for longer.

A few days after his comeback, Tana posted a video with David, in which they were dancing together. In her caption, she said that he “made [her] birthday so special” and mentioned them “filming like the old days.”

Comments immediately started flooding in from those who disagreed with her filming a TikTok with the creator, and who pointed out that she seemed to be against him during the controversy. “Tana no, what is this, are you kidding?” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Tana didn’t you literally turn against him when he was canceled.”

Tana was quick to anticipate the criticism, however, and wrote several comments of her own. “Don’t even start in the comments,” she wrote. “He had bad people around him & cut them off & apologized and took full accountability.”

She went on to say: “An amazing human that I love and will always be grateful for. Deplatform the actual people who are terrible individuals.”

Soon after, Tana went on to delete the TikTok along with her comments.