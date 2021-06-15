David Dobrik returns to YouTube with first vlog since controversy - Dexerto

YouTube star David Dobrik has officially returned to vlogging, following months of controversies and scandals that saw him lose thousands of followers and brand deals.

David Dobrik was once YouTube’s favorite vlogger. Boasting around 20 million subscribers, Dobrik was well-known for his chaotic vlogs with his friend group, the ‘Vlog Squad,’ which often showed them getting into ridiculous hijinks, pulling pranks, and living it up in Los Angeles.

However, the vlogger – who also became hailed for his charitable Tesla giveaways and generous cash handouts – ran into backlash in 2021, with several former vlog squad members coming forward with stories of disrespectful behavior and claims of being put into uncomfortable situations for his videos.

That’s not all; influencer Jeff Wittek alleged that he’d nearly died for one of Dobrik’s videos, where he was swung at high speeds from an excavator (although he stated he had no plans to take action against his friend).

David Dobrik returns to weekly vlogging

After months of radio silence from Dobrik, the YouTuber has officially returned to vlogging. He uploaded his first video in two months on June 15, 2021, where he stated that he would return to regular uploads every Tuesday.

This follows a tropical vacation the influencer took, which was purportedly canceled after news of his trip was made public online. However, it seems that he went through with the holiday anyway, and rumors swirled around the net that he could be making a comeback soon.

These rumors appeared to be true, as David has officially returned to his bread-and-butter content. “I missed this so much,” the YouTuber wrote in the video’s description. “Love ya guys.”

Thus far, it seems like commenters are completely over the moon that David has begun vlogging again, which he initially stopped doing amid the health crisis in 2020. Later, Dobrik announced that he would be uploading video versions of his ‘VIEWS’ podcast, which halted amidst his controversies earlier this year.