Antonio Garza calls out Jeffree Star for ‘strange’ unfollowing spree

Published: 21/Dec/2020 6:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Antonio Garza Jeffree Star
Antonio Garza / Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star

Antonio Garza is still confused about the time Jeffree Star erratically followed her and liked all her posts on social media, then suddenly unfollowed her after he thought she tweeted about him.

Antonio Garza is an open book despite being incredibly popular on YouTube. She rose to fame after fans loved her series of beauty and makeup transformation videos and now has more than 3.6 million subscribers.

Like most influencers, she’s been involved in some drama over the years. The most obvious case was when she fell out with fellow YouTube sensation James Charles after he was involved in a series of scandals.

In a post that she uploaded on TikTok, Antonio Garza was reminiscing about a bizarre situation between her and Jeffree Star. She called him out for obsessively following her on social media, and then suddenly unfollowing her.

Antonio Garza Jeffree Star
Antonio Garza
Antonio Garza has become immensely popular on YouTube.

“I don’t know why I’m saying this on the internet,” said Antonio Garza. “But I’m thinking about the time that Jeffree Star followed me on Twitter, and then he unfollowed me on Twitter, and then he followed me back on Twitter.”

“Then, he followed me on every other social media platform, and… started liking all of my posts on… every single platform,” she said. “And then he started… saying things in his videos that I said in my videos, like quoting me and stuff.”

“And then, I tweeted something one day, and he thought it was about him, and then he unfollowed me on every social media platform,” she added. “Like it wasn’t even about him. And I was half his age. I still am. What was that about?”

The situation happened several years ago when Antonio Garza was about 16 years old. It left her feeling strange and confused, and it seems like it hasn’t escaped her mind ever since.

Some people think she is overthinking and overreacting about it, and it might be an attempt to stir up some drama. However, many others think her reaction is perfectly normal.

Either way, Jeffree Star hasn’t responded and probably won’t. It’s not the first time someone has followed and then dramatically unfollowed someone on social media, and it won’t be the last.

Grace VanderWaal goes viral on TikTok with surprising new look

Published: 21/Dec/2020 5:31 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 5:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Grace VanderWaal New Look TikTok
Whitney Bauck / Fashionista

Grace VanderWaal has grown up a lot since winning Americas Got Talent back in 2016, but now she’s got a completely different look, and her fans on TikTok and Instagram are losing their minds.

It’s hard to believe that Grace VanderWaal is still only 16 years old. She’s already accomplished so much, from winning Americans Got Talent back in 2016 and becoming a popular singer and songwriter to starring in a feature film.

Grace VanderWaal always had a traditional look with a sense of childlike innocence. People often pointed out that she looked like a “ray of sunshine.” However, she’s decided to change her appearance drastically, and the new look has gone viral.

Grace VanderWaal New Look TikTok
Whitney Bauck / Fashionista
Grace VanderWaal’s traditional look is a stark contrast to how she looks now.

Instead of a neatly trimmed bob cut, Grace VanderWaal’s head is now completely shaved. It’s a stark contrast to how she used to look, and it’s been a shock to some of her fans. However, most of them think it’s great.

She revealed the new look in several posts on social media. However, one particular video of her singing ‘Here’ by Alessia Cara on TikTok has gone viral. It’s generated around two million likes, and the numbers keep on rising.

But that’s not all. A few posts on Instagram have gained lots of traction too. A picture of her wearing a laid-back hoodie with ripped jeans and even some artistic face-paint has almost 300,000 likes. Unfortunately, she’s since taken it down.

It’s not all about the new look. Grace VanderWaal also seems to have a different attitude, and her fans have noticed. “Seeing you growing [and] changing inside and out is so beautiful,” said one of them.

 

Some fans are concerned, fearing the drastic change in appearance might be tied to potential mental health issues. 

However, others think it’s perfectly normal for a teenager to experiment with their appearance, especially when they’re in the spotlight.

Either way, love it or hate it, Grace VanderWaal’s new look is here to stay. It doesn’t change the fact that she’s incredibly talented and will continue to produce excellent music.