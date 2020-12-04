ReviewBrah gives long-awaited verdict on McDonald’s McRib

In a brand new video, famous YouTuber John ‘ReviewBrah’ Jurasek finally tried out the McDonald’s McRib in one of his most anticipated videos yet.

The McRib is one of the most controversial, yet popular items on the McDonald’s menu, first originating in the 1980s before being removed in 1985, reemerging in 94 and vanishing again in 2005.

Since then, it’s been a limited-time promotional item in the years that followed before its return nationwide on December 2, 2020.

“This is absolutely huge,” ReviewBrah said to open his video. “This is monumental. Momentous. Earth-shattering. Life-changing. Cardboard box and inside of it is the actual thing that is all these life-changing incredible things. The blessed McRib.”

Eventually, the YouTuber was able to unbox the item and noticed just how messy the food was.

“You know, this isn’t supposed to be necessary a gourmet sandwich,” he joked. “The whole purpose of the McRib isn’t supposed to be a five-star meal, it’s just supposed to be simplistic but good. That’s why you have such die-hard supporters.”

A few moments later it was time to chow down and after getting his hands all saucy by taking a couple bites, it was time for the verdict.

“I still like it,” he began. “I’m a fan of it and easily I would say this is a sandwich worth getting.”

When it comes to the pork patty, Jurasek was happy with the amount of it and its flavor, but noted it was a little dry this time. However, the abundance of sauce makes up for it a bit.

“What I’m always a big fan of is the tang. The tanginess that this has. You have the tanginess that’s in the sauce, but it’s not only that. You have this nice little smokiness in the barbecue sauce as well,” he explained. “So it all comes together. I think the reason so many people like the McRib is due to the fact that everything blends together.”

“In my opinion, I say get it,” he concluded. “Give it a chance. Again, the only thing I was a little disappointed about this time around was the dryness of the meat.”

Overall, he gave it a 7.5 out of 10 and said it met his expectations.

The McRib is available now at participating McDonald’s restaurants.