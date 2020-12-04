Logo
Entertainment

ReviewBrah gives long-awaited verdict on McDonald’s McRib

Published: 4/Dec/2020 18:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Reviewbruh reviews McRib from McDonald's.
YouTube/TheReportOfTheWeek

Share

In a brand new video, famous YouTuber John ‘ReviewBrah’ Jurasek finally tried out the McDonald’s McRib in one of his most anticipated videos yet.

The McRib is one of the most controversial, yet popular items on the McDonald’s menu, first originating in the 1980s before being removed in 1985, reemerging in 94 and vanishing again in 2005.

Since then, it’s been a limited-time promotional item in the years that followed before its return nationwide on December 2, 2020.

“This is absolutely huge,” ReviewBrah said to open his video. “This is monumental. Momentous. Earth-shattering. Life-changing. Cardboard box and inside of it is the actual thing that is all these life-changing incredible things. The blessed McRib.”

ReviewBruh tests the McRib
YouTube/TheReportOfTheWeek
ReviewBruh had some kind words about the McRib.

Eventually, the YouTuber was able to unbox the item and noticed just how messy the food was.

“You know, this isn’t supposed to be necessary a gourmet sandwich,” he joked. “The whole purpose of the McRib isn’t supposed to be a five-star meal, it’s just supposed to be simplistic but good. That’s why you have such die-hard supporters.”

A few moments later it was time to chow down and after getting his hands all saucy by taking a couple bites, it was time for the verdict.

“I still like it,” he began. “I’m a fan of it and easily I would say this is a sandwich worth getting.”

When it comes to the pork patty, Jurasek was happy with the amount of it and its flavor, but noted it was a little dry this time. However, the abundance of sauce makes up for it a bit.

“What I’m always a big fan of is the tang. The tanginess that this has. You have the tanginess that’s in the sauce, but it’s not only that. You have this nice little smokiness in the barbecue sauce as well,” he explained. “So it all comes together. I think the reason so many people like the McRib is due to the fact that everything blends together.”

Reviewbruh scores the McRib.
YouTube/TheReportOfTheWeek
The McRib got a 7.5/10.

“In my opinion, I say get it,” he concluded. “Give it a chance. Again, the only thing I was a little disappointed about this time around was the dryness of the meat.”

Overall, he gave it a 7.5 out of 10 and said it met his expectations.

The McRib is available now at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.