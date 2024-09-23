Asmongold compares Logan Paul & MrBeast’s Lunchly to Pokimane’s cookies after trying them

Twitch streamer Asmongold put Logan Paul and MrBeast’s Lunchly up against their competitor Lunchables in a taste test to see which is superior and was surprised by the results.

On September 17, KSI and Logan Paul partnered with MrBeast to announce Lunchly, a competitor with a bottle of Prime and Feastables chocolate bar.

The new meal instantly came under fire from critics and other creators, resulting in all three of Lunchly’s founders stepping up to defend the creation.

As the drama unfolded, Asmongold decided to see how Lunchly and Lunchables stack up head-to-head and couldn’t help but compare MrBeast’s new venture to Pokimane’s controversial cookies.

“It was not nearly as problematic as I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be a lot worse, to be honest with you. Especially after the reports from the MrBeast Burger and stuff,” he said.

(segment begins at 1:19:50)

MrBeast’s time in the food business has been controversial to say the least. Notably, back in 2023, the YouTube icon decided to sue the company responsible for MrBeast Burger after fans complained about “revolting” quality. He later decided to step away from the burger chain completely.

According to Asmongold, neither Lunchly nor Lunchables are “that much different from each other” in terms of what they bring to the lunch table.

“I think this is just another instance of an influencer or content creator white-labeling a brand and then reselling it with an upcharge. Kind of like what Pokimane did with her cookies,” he added.

Last year, Pokimane launched her own cookie company and had to fend off claims that they were a repackaged version of Toatzy’s Midnight Mini Cookies. The streamer explained that they “refined and improved” upon the existing formula.

Instagram/mynasnacks Pokimane’s cookies sparked plenty of controversy.

Asmongold continued, reiterating that he didn’t find a major change between the two companies and didn’t think there was anything “too crazy” about either product, adding that he didn’t even know if kids should be eating either.

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has discussed food recently. Earlier in September, the steamer claimed that fast food spots like Taco Bell are ideal first date locations and later backed up his opinion by revealing he took a girl to Whataburger.